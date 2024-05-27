'We're all numb': Tributes for passionate Beechworth father after riding tragedy

Tributes are flowing for a Beechworth husband and father killed during a bike riding accident at the weekend.
Brenton Kaitler is being remembered as a man who was passionate about everything he put his mind to.
Mr Kaitler, who had recently celebrated his 40th birthday at his Beechworth home, had been riding on a fire track off Twist Creek Road on Saturday, May 25.
The alarm was raised when he didn't answer his phone or return from a planned two-and-a-half hour ride.
A search was conducted, which found the late father-of-two near the Indigo Epic Trail about 8am on Sunday.
The 40-year-old Benalla-born man - the eldest of three - loved mountain and road bike riding and rally car driving.
North East Car Club vice-president Chris Aggenbach said Mr Kaitler's death had shocked the community.
"I think everyone is numb," he said.
"It's surreal.
"I only talked to him on Saturday afternoon.
"It was a shock to get the message on Sunday morning.
"It was one of his passions to go bike riding by himself.
"He loved it and he was an experienced rider."
Mr Kaitler, who returned to the North East from Melbourne in 2021, had held a wide range of jobs that had seen him work overseas, including for Red Bull.
He launched the Beechworth eMTB business with his wife Sally last year and was a regular user of the Epic trail between the town and Yackandandah.
The company's website noted the late man "lives and breathes mountain biking".
"Everything he did was to a level where he was out to win, whether that was rallying, mountain bike riding, road riding," Mr Aggenbach said.
"He wanted to be the best person he could be.
"He would lead an e-bike tour on his normal bike and keep up with the e-bike riders, he was that fit."
A spokesman for the Beechworth Chain Gang bike club said the late man was generous with his knowledge and time in the riding community.
"Brenton, the club and all the riding community in Beechworth will truly miss your vitality, kindness and warmth," the spokesman said on social media.
A Big Hill Events spokesperson said staff were coming to grips with the loss.
"You raced, you laughed, you offered support ... for all that knew you, you offered lots of ideas," they said.
"Our thoughts are with your family in these tough times.
"Your energy will be missed by many.
"Thank you for being part of our community."
Family members are organising funeral details, with a celebration of his life flagged at his Beechworth property on June 5, which is yet to be confirmed.
He is survived by his wife Sally and children Sophie and Sebastian.
A report will be prepared for the coroner, with his passing being treated as an accident.
