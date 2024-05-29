Cheers for Border-brewed beers: Murray Towns hopping into action

The Border's newest craft beer brewery will open its doors to the public this week.
Murray Towns Brewing Co will serve its first customers from Friday, May 31, after a two-year process to set up the brewery and taphouse at the exterior of Gateway Island pub The Lincoln.
The microbrewery has been created from a storeroom inside the venue to accommodate 1000 litres of brewing and up to 7000 litres of fermenting space.
It's somewhat of a return to its roots, with the building once housing Palatinat Brewing, which launched in 1998 and sold in 2001, before it underwent numerous changes to the likes of Three Monkeys Tavern, St Ives and Victor Supper Club.
Co-founder Barry Young said it would allow Murray Towns to double its capacity, with its products currently brewed two hours north of the Border at Tumut River Brewing Co.
"Once we nailed the site down, it was about two years in planning. We spent about a year looking for a site," he said.
"Wodonga Council have been really helpful in terms of accommodating us here.
"At the start of the process, I had an idea of how difficult it would be but it's probably doubled that, particularly in terms of the brew system. We didn't want to take shortcuts, so if it meant extra time, it did, to ensure we got everything right.
"We've been brewing through Tumut River Brewing Co and Tim Martin up there has been really good in allowing us to get our brand out in the market, and it's getting a bit of a following."
Mr Young said Murray Towns planned to add to its four core beers, which include pale ale A Beer Named Sue, English bitter The Ashes, session ale Smooth Operator, and a red ale called Nagging Sal.
"We'll increase the range once we start brewing here. The brewery will be fully commissioned around June 7," he said.
"We'll probably end up with six to eight core beers and then we'll do seasonal beers if there's an interest."
Co-founder and head brewer Jodie Lane, who developed his passion for making beer after years of sharing his home brews with Mr Young in his South Albury chook yard, said the building included a 1000-litre tank for brewing, three 1000-litre fermenters and two-2000 litre fermenters to allow for double batches.
"For the moment, we've got reasonable capacity, but when we start floating barrels down the river to the rest of the Murray towns, we might need a bit more," Mr Lane laughed.
"Ideally, I don't like to see it on the shelf in under a month. It's nice to leave in the packaging for a few weeks, that's just my personal preference because I think it settles a little bit and the flavours tend to even out.
"You could hurry the process, but it's probably not in your best interest."
Mr Young said the aim of the taphouse was to make it a starting point for people to explore other breweries across the Border and North East region.
The Murray Towns taphouse also stocks select beers from other independent breweries across the North East, as well as Rutherglen and King Valley wines from Valhalla and San Miranda, Billson's beverages and Wandering Emu and Slingsby gin.
"It would be great if we can encourage people to spend a night or two in Albury-Wodonga and consider a day trip through the North East and head out to the likes of Bridge Road at Beechworth, King River Brewing (at Whitfield) or Mountain Monk in Mount Beauty," he said.
"Hopefully we can encourage Albury-Wodonga to become a bit of a destination for people looking for a brewery experience.
"With The Thirsty Devil already in Albury, it would be great if we can build a bit of an industry. People seek out breweries when they're considering a destination.
"We'll also do brewery tours and would like to tap into the corporate market as we're partnering with Visit Albury Wodonga."
A share plates menu has been developed by The Lincoln for Murray Towns, including crumbed cauliflower, grilled corn, sticky chicken wings, fries, dips and German sausage and kraut.
The Murray Towns taphouse will trade from Wednesday to Sunday and has capacity for 140 patrons.
