The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Treasure trove of vintage goods - even a kitchen sink - up for auction

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
May 28 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laceby's Jenny Wilson with a Fuller cylindrical slide rule calculator, which is among the more than 500 items from her late father Bob Stagg's collection to be auctioned in a clearing sale on Sunday, June 2. Picture by James Wiltshire
Laceby's Jenny Wilson with a Fuller cylindrical slide rule calculator, which is among the more than 500 items from her late father Bob Stagg's collection to be auctioned in a clearing sale on Sunday, June 2. Picture by James Wiltshire

Vintage typewriters, cash registers and even a kitchen sink are up for grabs at a North East clearing sale this weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

Beau Greenway is a journalist at The Border Mail. He likes to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.