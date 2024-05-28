Treasure trove of vintage goods - even a kitchen sink - up for auction

Vintage typewriters, cash registers and even a kitchen sink are up for grabs at a North East clearing sale this weekend.
Sisters Jenny Wilson, Elizabeth Tagg and Catherine Duncan have spent months preparing their late father Bob Stagg's wide collection of antique goods at his Laceby property, near Wangaratta, for an online auction on Sunday, June 2.
Mr Stagg died in 2011, aged 85, and his wife Betty passed in 2021, before the children started the process of sorting through everything he'd compiled over his lifetime.
Among the items is an early 1900s Fuller cylindrical calculator, a 1972 Land Rover, 1998 Ford Falcon ute, Furphy tank, stationary engines, safes, coins, bank notes, farm implements, workshop machinery and tools, as well as the original typewriter from historical and antique gun journal Caps and Flints.
Ms Stagg said her father "never threw anything away, just in case it came in handy".
"If people were going to throw things out, he'd say 'don't throw it away'," she said.
"It took a while to get through it all. We didn't know what he had or what it was worth.
"Dad was an antique gun collector and we sold the gun collection. He had more than 1000 guns."
Ms Stagg said her father grew up at the Waterloo Cup Hotel in Melbourne near Flemington Racecourse, but his mother hailed from Glenrowan and the family eventually gravitated back to the country.
"Dad's uncle lived out at Moyhu and we recently sold his farm as well, sadly," she said.
"Dad was here at Laceby (on a cattle farm) for about 20 years, but he was collecting long before that.
"He took his gun to school, when he was in primary school, for show and tell and got into trouble."
Mrs Wilson said her father was a huge fan of MG cars and the family had sold three of his prized vehicles, but did not know what to do with the array of spare parts strewn across the property.
"All of those car parts look like rubbish, but they're MG parts that could have some value. There's car doors and dashboards and all sorts of things around the place," she said.
"We'd like to see things go to people who will appreciate them, but Dad probably expected us to keep it all."
Martin Evans Auctions will manage the clearing sale, which starts at 10am on Sunday, June 2.
A public inspection will take place at the Laceby property on Friday, May 31, from 1pm to 3pm.
Further details are available by emailing online@martinevansauctions.com.
