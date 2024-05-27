Burglar saw food, threw food, stole fruit and seafood in overnight raid

A homeless crook who NSW Police says is "well-known" to them has thieved a selection of frozen seafood, fruit and slabs of drink from a Mulwala business.
Albury Local Court was told Ashley John Haebich's break-in at The Food Mill on Bayly cost the owners thousands of dollars.
His haul had him pleading guilty through a lawyer to a charge of break, enter and steal.
However, the former Wodonga resident is also facing two other charge sequences related to alleged burglaries on other Mulwala businesses on March 24.
Police told magistrate Melissa Humphreys that the Bayly Street business was locked by the owner on the evening of March 23.
During the course of the night, the back door was forced.
"This was done by bending the door away from the frame and kicking the security door in."
The business was then ransacked, with food strewn across the floor. A large amount of food was also stolen, including items from the fridges in the front of the shop and a cool room out back.
Coins were taken from the cash register, which was forced open, as well as the tip jar and a charity collection tin.
"The total financial loss for the business has amounted to roughly $8500," police said.
One of Haebich's fingerprints was found on the underside of the cash register.
Haebich, 51, was arrested by Victoria Police in Yarrawonga on May 10 by way of a NSW warrant.
He then remained in custody at the Wodonga police station before being extradited to NSW on May 13.
Ms Humphreys ordered the preparation of a sentence assessment report, then adjourned the matter to July 3.
Haebich, who remains in custody, did not appear before the court.
