Hear them roar: North East kids show off their skills to football stars

The Richmond Women's Tigers have been in town for an afternoon of sharing the love for Australian rules football with children from the North East.
About 70 girls and boys aged four to 12 registered for an afternoon of Auskick with the AFLW players on Monday, May 27, at Les Cheesley Oval in Wodonga.
Wodonga mother Penny Litchfield has four daughters, with two, Georgia, 6, and Tessa Litchfield, 9, playing for North Albury Hoppers.
She said it was encouraging to see so many girls interested in playing.
"It gives them a bit more confidence I think, as they're sort of that bit quieter," she said.
"I get a bit nervous I guess if they're in there with the boys who are really in there and everything, but having just the girls in there has been great for them as they're with their peers and it's not quite as rough as the boys one."
Her girls loved "getting in there and having a go" and were always encouraged to build their skills and try new things.
"My youngest is only six and she just loves being able to get in and play footy and she likes to watch them on the TV," she said.
With her husband is a massive football fan, the girls have grown up around the sport and love it.
Although the family include Crows supporters, with Georgia following Collingwood, her daughters look up to the Richmond women.
"Even though it's not their team they really look up to them, you know, 'these girls are actually able to do this'," she said.
The afternoon consisted of marking and kicking practice, basic handball and footwork techniques, as well as evasion drills.
There was also a chance for photos and autographs with the Richmond players.
Richmond vice-captain Gabby Seymour was last in Albury-Wodonga when she was in year 7 for a volleyball tournament.
She said it was great to see so much enthusiasm from the players and to see so many girls take part.
"The development's so impressive, I can't remember the thought of having a predominantly female clinic or that sort of thing," she said.
"That definitely wasn't happening when I was around, so it's awesome to see so many people getting involved."
She said anyone wanting to consider playing the sport professionally should take time to perfect their skills.
"Really spend time mastering the basics so, you know, become a good kick, become a good handballer," she said.
"That basic level of skill is going to get you a long way and it really stands out in our league."
AFL Victoria north country participation lead David Alderuccio said it was great to see so many girls show interest in the sport.
"We want to provide opportunities for girls to play football and particularly get them starting at a young age and then start to have that pathway for them," he said.
"So it's probably not something we had a few years ago but now hopefully we can build a pathway through Auskick and Superkick into community football."
Girls can start playing the sport at four or five years of age.
He said an under 12 pilot program for girls interested in playing Australian rules was being set up.
"We want to get as many girls engaged in football as we can and obviously it is a great way to bring AFLW players out to regional Victoria," he said.
The program also involved visits to schools and community clubs in the North East, with a clinic also in Wangaratta on Monday, May 27. The girls come and play sessions were free.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.