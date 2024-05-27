Bushrangers prevail in a heart-stopper against Calder Cannons

Murray Bushrangers withstood a last-quarter fightback from Calder Cannons to clinch a one-point thriller at Wangaratta Showgrounds on Saturday.
The Bushrangers looked to be in control at the last break after they had established a nine point lead in a low-scoring contest.
But two early goals in the final term to Isaac Kako and Patrick Said enabled the Cannons to regain the lead by three points with 15-minutes remaining.
With the match-up for grabs, Matt Whitlock booted his fifth goal to put the Bushrangers back in front with still more than 10-minutes remaining.
The Cannons were able to manufacture two more scoring shots for two behinds in the tense final 10-minutes with the Bushrangers holding on in a 9.7 (61) to 8.12 (60) heart-stopper.
Justin McMahon who oversaw the Bushrangers coaching duties on the weekend was relieved to hear the final siren.
"We were probably fortunate to hold on after we had gained control of the match during the third-quarter," McMahon said.
"But they were able to get a couple of goals late in that third term which tightened things up a little bit.
"The Cannons hit the front early in that last-quarter but it was nice to be able to respond, get our noses in front and then hang on.
"So the boys showed a lot of resilience and character which was probably the most pleasing aspect of the win in the end.
"The boys played some good footy and patches but there are still some aspects that we need to work on and get better at."
Max Mahoney, Cody Gardiner, Ned Byrne, Whitlock, Joe Berry and Alex Swinnerton were the Bushrangers best.
Adding further merit to the win the Bushrangers were without North Albury youngster Josh Murphy and Yarrawonga's Ben Kennedy who played for the Allies against South Australia.
It was the opening match of the AFL under-18 boys championships.
South Australia booted four goals to two in the final term to overrun the Allies 13.9 (87) to 11.9 (75).
Murphy enhanced his growing reputation with three goals to emerge as the Allies leading goalscorer.
The talented teenager made the most of his possessions with six kicks, two handballs and five marks.
Kennedy also had six disposals with two kicks, four handballs and a mark.
The Bushrangers sit sixth on the ladder with a 4-2 record and face ladder leaders Geelong Falcons this weekend.
