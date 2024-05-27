The road to recovery is long and winding

Two-way traffic might seem like no big deal, but it has been absolutely welcomed by an alpine community. Full access has been restored to Bogong High Plains Road for the first time since a landslide in October 2022. Our reporter Beau Greenway has followed this story through as about 600,000 tonnes of material have been removed from the slope.
Potholes have been another significant road issue in our region but now Victorian and NSW councils will receive more than $2 billion of federal government funding. Ted Howes outlines the amounts given to Border and North East councils.
Sadly, there's been a tragedy at Beechworth with the death of father of two and mountain bike enthusiast Brenton Kaitler in a riding accident. Our thoughts are with everyone affected.
You can catch up on more of our top stories in the headlines below.
Thanks for reading, here's to a terrific Tuesday!
Janet Howie, The Border Mail, deputy editor
