'We don't decide where hospital goes' Albury councillor fires up

ALBURY'S deputy mayor has shot back at Wodonga councillors over criticism about a lack of advocacy for a new hospital.
Steve Bowen used debate on a Twin Cities tourism plan to respond to concerns, aired at Wodonga Council's meeting on May 20, that Albury councillors are not supporting a campaign for a new Border hospital.
"I was a little disappointed that Wodonga councillors stated that Albury councillors need to get on board and I quote 'and support people for the best possible outcomes for our combined community and wish Albury councillors would open our eyes and get on board and support Wodonga Council'," Cr Bowen said at his council's May 27 meeting.
"We are absolutely doing that, we are supporting and working collaboratively in that, and we are advocating not to the media, we are advocating to the right people, the people who make the decisions.
"We don't decide where the hospital goes, the state government does that.
"We just advocate for the best possible outcomes."
Cr Bowen was quoting Wodonga councillor Libby Hall, who condemned Albury councillors during a debate over what her city had done on the hospital issue since it hosted a health summit in March.
The Albury deputy mayor made his comments in the context of a new Albury-Wodonga destination management plan being adopted after being produced as part of the Two Cities, One Community pact.
"It's just one of the many great examples that Albury City and Wodonga Council work with their 2C 1C agreement, that can benefit our community..... we're working closely also with Wodonga as well on the hospital advocacy....to continue.....with both state governments," Cr Bowen said.
"So they can deliver on their promises of exceptional health outcomes for our region, because that is exactly what Albury City is looking for as well too, is outstanding outcomes for the City of Albury."
Meanwhile, Albury councillors, at the same meeting, voted 8-1 for an industrial development on thoroughbred horse stables formerly occupied by Albury Gold Cup winning trainer Brett Cavanough.
Councillor Darren Cameron was the sole naysayer to the plan to replace the stables at 46 Racecourse Road with three large shed that would be divided into 16 sections.
The Albury Racing Club and nearby trainers had objected to the switch on the basis it would endanger horses' safety due to increased traffic and alter the character of the area.
"As a city I think we do very little for this industry, much less than we do for others, and I think there could be a more productive and harmonious resolution to this, than simply allowing people to do further development as an industrial area," Cr Cameron said.
Councillor Stuart Baker said he sympathised with the trainers but noted the developer was within his rights as the area was zoned light industrial.
Councillor Ashley Edwards successfully moved an amendment to ensure that no trees along the Racecourse Road verge were removed for the project.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.