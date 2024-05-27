Fourth car torched in past nine days as vehicle engulfed in East Albury

A car has been destroyed by fire during a blaze in East Albury.
Fire crews were called to the burning vehicle at 4.30am of Tuesday, May 28.
The small hatchback on Ruby Court was engulfed by the flames.
Crews extinguished the fire but the vehicle was destroyed.
The first freeway fire was reported at Barnawartha North about 2am on May 20.
The blue BMW, which had been broken down for several weeks and was on cinder blocks, was set alight near the Murray Valley Highway.
A red Kia was torched further up the freeway, between Barnawartha North and Wodonga, on Saturday morning.
That car was destroyed during the May 25 fire.
In the most recent highway fire, a Toyota was set alight near the Racecourse Road exit in North Abury on Monday morning.
That car was also significantly damaged during the May 27 blaze.
Anyone with information can call 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.