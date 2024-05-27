South Albury break-in involving balaclavas being investigated by police

Albury police are investigating a break-in at a South Albury property.
A security camera image released by investigators depicts three people - who appear to be two men and a woman - in the early hours of May 12.
The group appeared to have face masks or balaclavas, hoodies, and gloves, and were filmed about 2am.
Police released limited details about the break-and-enter, but are seeking information.
"Residents in the area are encouraged to view their own CCTV for any suspicious activity in the area," a spokesman said.
Anyone with information can call (02) 6023 9299 or 1800 333 000.
