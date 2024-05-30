Welcoming in a new era of dental care, all with a smile Advertising Feature

SJ Dental is pleased to introduce Dr. Lousie Chew, pictured, and Dr. John Xu, bringing their passion for excellent care to Wodonga. Picture supplied.

Having been a trusted name in dental for over two decades, SJ Dental Wodonga are preparing to herald in a new era for their practice.

Dr. Stephen Jiang and Dr. Wendy Song have been the familiar friendly faces behind Wodonga smiles for 20 wonderful years, however they are now off to enjoy their well-deserved retirement.



Taking up their mantle are two stellar new additions to the team, who are ready to bring their dedication to delivering excellent care to patients.

SJ Dental is thrilled to introduce Dr. Lousie Chew and Dr. John Xu, two seasoned dentists who bring with them a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to the practice servicing Albury and Wodonga.



Both John and Louise hail from the Riverina area, where they've been making smiles brighter and healthier in Wagga Wagga.



Now, they're set to bring their expertise and passion for dental care to the lovely community of Wodonga.

"John and Louise have already made a splash since joining us early last year. They've not only embraced the local culture but have also started calling Wodonga their home," SJ Dental said.



"Their dedication to providing affordable and high-quality dental care is evident in every patient interaction, and we couldn't be more pleased with the positive impact they've had on our practice."

In the spirit of moving forward and keeping up with the times, SJ Dental has undergone a bit of a makeover under their guidance.



"We've given the place a cosmetic uplift and invested in cutting-edge technology, all to ensure that we can offer a wider range of services to our patients," they said.



"Whether it's a routine check-up, a cosmetic procedure, or a more complex dental treatment, you can count on us to deliver top-notch care with a smile."

Louise and John are very much looking forward to getting to know their patients and continuing the legacy of excellent dental care that Dr. Jiang and Dr. Song started all those years ago.

