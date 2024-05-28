John Jarratt shines a light on addiction through an entirely different lens

John Jarratt was at an NRL match a few years ago when he met possibly the biggest fan of the game.
A young man with Down syndrome, who was in the stands with his mum in her 70s, was barracking with all of his heart and soul.
"We had such a good time with him; he was sunshine in a person," he said.
"His mum was reluctantly at the match but she was there all the same and I got to thinking about what would happen to him when she passed away."
That premise was the seed for new independent Australian film What About Sal, which was written and directed by Jarratt (Wolf Creek/Django Unchained/Stalk Her).
Jarratt already had award-winning actor Gerard O'Dwyer in mind for the role of the main character Sal, who lives with his mum Sophie (Kaarin Fairfax) as she battles lung cancer.
When Sal becomes aware that he is a product of a one-night stand, he embarks on a journey to find his unnamed father.
Jarratt, who also plays Tommy in the film, said O'Dwyer was one of the best actors he had ever worked with in film or television.
"He's absolutely astounding in this role," Jarratt said.
"He was extraordinary; he never had to run his words twice.
"In fact, if I'd forgotten my lines he knew mine as well!"
Filmed pre-global pandemic and subsequently delayed, What About Sal brings an important discussion about addiction into the spotlight.
Jarratt, who had been a member of Alcoholics Anonymous for 33 years, said addiction underscored the plot.
"I came from a family that were good at singing and drinking; Irish Catholics living in Australia," he said.
"When I started going to AAs there was nothing anonymous about it; everybody knew when I'd stopped drinking because the idiotic things stopped happening.
"In this film it's the people with addiction that need help and the one with a disability who shows them the way."
Jarratt said comedy was an important tool in crafting a film based around some hard-hitting themes.
He said he also took plenty of cues from O'Dwyer.
"Getting to know Gerard, I found that he took things very literally," Jarratt said.
"There's a scene in the movie about how Sal was the product of a one-night stand.
"Gerard had asked me to explain: 'When my father spent the one night standing with my mother'. Well, we just had to put that in the movie!
"Comedy is important; even with Mick Taylor (Wolf Creek antagonist) there had to be humour even though he's a horror guy!"
Now 72, Jarratt said these days he was only addicted to health and fitness.
"As I've gotten older I have kept being physically fit and I don't eat crap food," he said.
"I eat goat yoghurt, granola, berries, black coffee, only one or two, and I go for long walks and do yoga and weights.
"People get old and stiff; you've got to get old and supple."
Jarratt and the film's co-director Lewis Khan will present a Q and A at Regent Cinemas Albury-Wodonga after a screening on Thursday, May 30, at 6.30pm.
For bookings visit regentcinemas.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.