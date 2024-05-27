The secret world of cybercrime: Protecting your business from digital threats

This is branded content.
Cybercrime can pose a significant threat to small businesses and customers' data. Yet many lack the time or resources necessary to implement cybersecurity measures - leaving their digital systems exposed.
This is often with disastrous repercussions; over 40% of cyberattacks are targeted against small firms.
Cyberattacks are constantly evolving, so business owners should remain aware to identify potential cyber threats. In this article, we'll be covering the different types of cybercrime, and how you can protect your business from them.
Phishing involves sending false or fraudulent communications that appear to come from a credible and legitimate source, typically via text messages and emails. Phishing attacks aim to steal money or gain access to sensitive information such as login credentials. They can even install malware onto victim devices.
Ransomware attacks have become an increasingly prevalent form of cybercrime. Ransomware is a type of malicious software which blocks access to computers until its creator receives payment in exchange for unlocking access again, although this is not guaranteed.
Advanced ransomware can completely shut down an organisation's computer systems and network, leaving them completely vulnerable to further cyber-attacks. Unfortunately, advanced ransomware attacks will likely remain prevalent and are anticipated to grow even more in their severity.
Artificial Intelligence, or AI-based cyber-attacks, are becoming more frequent and dangerous as artificial intelligence technology continues to advance. Hackers leverage AI systems that are anonymous, scalable and inexpensive to assist them with social engineering, phishing and cybersecurity scams.
Cybercriminals can use these systems to infiltrate devices or systems of users without them realising, creating automated content which bypasses typical cybersecurity filters.
Social engineering is one of the most popular hacking methods. Social engineering usually takes months or years to implement while AI speeds up this process by collecting information, sending emails, and identifying potential targets faster.
Cyberattacks can be catastrophic for small businesses
It is estimated that the cost of cybercrime will reach $10.5 trillion USD annually by 2025. This would make cybercrime one of the most lucrative illegitimate industries. This means that businesses need protection from phishing, malware spying, ransomware attacks, identity theft, major breaches of data, and hackers who could compromise their security.
Small to midsize businesses are hit hard by cyber-attacks, with 60 % going out of business following an attack or data breach within just 6 months. Unfortunately, these small and midsized firms often lack the resources or skills to effectively combat this cyber threat.
Cybersecurity should be at the top of every small business owner's agenda. You can take steps to safeguard your small business, which we'll cover next.
Small businesses can reach new markets and increase productivity and efficiency by using ever-improving information technology. Business owners should create a cybersecurity plan to safeguard themselves, their customers and their data against increasing threats.
Conduct an in-depth risk assessment on all networks, systems and data holding in your business to identify threats and formulate a security plan accordingly.
Investigate where your data is stored, who can access it, who might wish to get their hands on it and how. Consider asking your cloud storage provider for assistance in assessing any risks to your business data stored there as well. Take steps to plan for events which might have serious ramifications if the data is disrupted.
Don't give any employee access to all systems; rather, only those necessary for them to do their job should have access to certain data systems. Additionally, employees should not be permitted to install software without being first approved.
Set rules regarding internet use with penalties attached for violation of company cybersecurity policies, as well as a code of conduct detailing how to handle customer data.
A firewall is a collection of programs that work together to block outsider access to sensitive data stored on computers or servers within a network.
A firewall protects both inbound and outbound network traffic to and from your business, protecting from hackers blocking certain websites, and restricting access to sensitive emails. A properly implemented firewall should provide maximum protection to ensure business success.
Hackers could attempt to break into your network, as well as the possibility that hardware like laptops, computers and scanners belonging to your business might be stolen by unauthorised parties.
Physically secure your devices or add trackers to be able to recover them in case they get stolen or lost. Make sure all employees understand the importance and value of information stored on mobile phones or laptops while out in public spaces.
Make sure that employees use strong passwords on all devices containing sensitive data. Passwords of at least 15 characters containing uppercase letters, numbers, and symbols are best. The more complex a password is, the less likely a brute-force attack would succeed.
Implement a policy requiring passwords to be updated periodically, with small businesses taking extra precautions by activating multi-factor authentication for employee devices and apps.
The digital economy has revolutionised how many businesses conduct their affairs, enabling small and medium businesses to access online technology to expand their services.
However, hackers continue to pose serious threats against these small and medium businesses that rely heavily on these online technologies for success.
Employees should understand and accept responsibility for any risks that threaten their businesses, while continually upgrading human and technical capabilities for maximum protection and resilience.
Understanding current threats and their implications is vital to engaging your employees and staying focused on your business goals.
Protecting software systems and business assets is of equal importance. By adopting new technologies, you can enhance efficiency and customer experiences, whilst successfully protecting your business from digital threats.

