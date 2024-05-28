Case shows domestic violence laws 'grossly inadequate': Wodonga magistrate

A Wodonga magistrate has pointed out "gross inadequacies" in laws dealing with serial domestic violence offenders, noting moves to protect victims were "fairly impotent".
Magistrate Ian Watkins made the comments after a jailed man repeatedly contacted a woman from prison, despite an intervention order being in place to protect her.
The victim was herself able to send intimate images to the man through the prison email system.
The man was banned from having any contact with the Wangaratta woman after repeated domestic violence offences.
Despite this, he used prison phones to call the victim 197 times over a period of 44 days between December last year and early February.
"I will get out of here one day," he warned the victim.
The conversations were a mix of happy conversations, "mutually unpleasant" chats, and aggressive abuse in which the man threatened "I'll see you when I get out".
The offender, who pleaded guilty to five counts of persistently breaching an intervention order and threatening to inflict serious injury, also called the woman a "putrid slut" and a "f---ing c---".
The man had been jailed in June 2023 for a minimum of nine months.
Mr Watkins noted an intervention order banning contact would have been explained to the man.
"It prevented all contact or communication amongst other things," he said.
"It was clear that explanation meant nothing to you."
The offender used deceptive and dishonest means to call the victim from jail, including the use of a false name and the phone details of other inmates.
Mr Watkins noted the calls involved "threatening her and referring to her in the most disgusting and humiliating names".
The man blamed his incarceration on the victim.
The inmate wants to live with the woman once released despite the order being in place.
"You have been resistant to programs and treatment, other than taking medication, and that seems not to have modified your behaviour in any way," Mr Watkins said.
"What your offending discloses or reveals in my view is the gross inadequacies of the law in dealing with serial perpetrators of family violence, and it leaves the law feeling fairly impotent in protecting women in such circumstances."
Mr Watkins extended the man's non-parole period by four months.
