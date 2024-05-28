The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Case shows domestic violence laws 'grossly inadequate': Wodonga magistrate

By Court Reporter
May 28 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Loddon jail inmate was able to bypass prison restrictions to contact the victim despite an intervention order being in place. Picture supplied
The Loddon jail inmate was able to bypass prison restrictions to contact the victim despite an intervention order being in place. Picture supplied

A Wodonga magistrate has pointed out "gross inadequacies" in laws dealing with serial domestic violence offenders, noting moves to protect victims were "fairly impotent".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.