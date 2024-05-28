Federation Council joins push for single-site hospital for the Border

Federation Councillors have joined the push for a single-site hospital for the Border and North East in a unanimous show of support at Tuesday's council meeting.
A recommendation to councillors - following an Albury Wodonga Health summit on March 1 - was to endorse the advocacy document "A Single-Site Hospital for Albury-Wodonga - Build a Hospital for Tomorrow, today" which was tabled at the meeting on May 28.
The motion, that also included a recommendation for Federation mayor Pat Bourke and the council's general manager, Adrian Butler, to participate in future lobbying and advocacy efforts on the matter was carried.
In July last year, the council backed away from supporting an expansion of the hospital.
The following month, Federation, Alpine and Indigo councils sought further details about the Albury hospital redevelopment before taking a solid stance on the issue.
After moving the motion on Tuesday, Councillor Sally Hughes said "they need to get this right".
"It's very positive that stakeholders on both sides of the river are now very united in calling for a single-site hospital and, importantly, that it's going to have the capacity for the increasing population," Cr Hughes said.
"We're looking at a 33 per cent increase in population and they need to get this right, so (this is) a very positive direction."
Mr Butler also spoke to the motion, describing "the mess" regarding the lack of parking at the site being redeveloped.
"Wherever you look at it, it's a mess," he told councillors. "And you look at the car parking ... plenty of us in this room have all used that centre, whether it's a cancer centre or the hospital or both and the parking's just not there.
"We've all gone and parked down on other streets and walked up ... and then they talk about the multi-level car park.
"The way it's been managed ... for a situation that important, it's got a lot of shortcomings."
In his information to councillors, Mr Butler said the March summit finished with nine key outcomes that Wodonga Council had since adopted.
Councillors at Tuesday's meeting voted unanimously to endorse the nine points which include advocating for the reinstatement of capacity data in the 2021 clinical service plan and master plan.
