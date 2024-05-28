This Border home has changed hands more than once in the past 15 years

A Thurgoona home has changed hands for the fourth time in 15 years after it was snapped up at auction on Tuesday, May 28.
The three-bedroom, one-bathroom house set on 875 square metres on St Andrews Circuit, close to Thurgoona Country Club Resort, sold for $515,000 after spirited bidding between two parties.
It last sold for $301,000 in 2016, which followed previous sale prices of $255,000 in 2013 and $210,000 in 2009.
The home features an open-plan living space, updated kitchen with gas appliances and a dishwasher, while each bedroom has built-in wardrobes.
After some deliberation, Ray White Albury North auctioneer Alex Pattaro accepted a $455,000 opening bid for the property, which sparked a frenzy.
A second party replied with an offer of $465,000, and three more $10,000 bids followed to move it to $495,000.
Mr Pattaro then upped the price to $510,000 with a vendor's offer, before the initial bidder returned with $515,000.
That offer got the home on the market and proved enough to secure the sale.
"The home is beautifully updated and designed for those that enjoy comfort and style," Mr Pattaro said.
"It is ideal for a growing family with wonderful schooling and infrastructure in close proximity."
The agency passed in a four-bedroom house on Eisenhauer Drive in Thurgoona for $691,000 after one bid trumped the vendor's offer of $690,000.
A four-bedroom West Wodonga home on Quail Court, which featured an outdoor pizza oven, was passed in after a vendor bid of $690,000, a three-bedroom dwelling on Allawah Street in North Albury also didn't attract any offers beyond a vendor bid of $535,000.
The same went for a renovated three-bedroom place on Kirndeen Street at Culcairn, which was set aside after a vendor's offer of $470,000.
Sales agent Mark Beale said there was good interest for the Culcairn home from parties who couldn't buy under auction conditions.
