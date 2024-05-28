Man declines to tell court what Chiltern pub assault was all about

Mystery surrounds a Chiltern pub assault, with the offender declining to explain his actions in court.
Robert Patrick Phibbs was at the Telegraph Hotel on March 23 this year.
The victim entered with his friend about 10pm and Phibbs said "when you walk outside, I'm going to make you my bitch".
He followed through with the threat when the victim walked out by throwing punches.
The man managed to avoid the blows and a scuffle continued outside, out of the view of security cameras.
Magistrate Megan Casey noted in Wodonga court on Tuesday, May 28, that the incident "seems to have come out of nowhere".
She asked Phibbs if he wanted to tell the court something about himself or the situation.
"Nah, she'll be right," he said.
Phibbs did say he worked in fencing but didn't explain the circumstances of the unlawful assault and affray.
Sergeant Liam Murdock said assaults at venues were a blight on the community.
"Other than that there's no context," he said.
Ms Casey said while she didn't know anything about the incident, Phibbs hadn't been in trouble before.
"When you're at a licensed premises you need to behave yourself," she said.
The magistrate said while she wasn't sure what was going on between the pair, she was concerned Phibbs issued a threat then made good on it.
Phibbs must pay a $1000 fine with a conviction not recorded.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.