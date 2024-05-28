The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man declines to tell court what Chiltern pub assault was all about

By Wodonga Court
May 28 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robert Patrick Phibbs has declined to tell a court what an assault at the Telegraph Hotel was about. File photo
Robert Patrick Phibbs has declined to tell a court what an assault at the Telegraph Hotel was about. File photo

Mystery surrounds a Chiltern pub assault, with the offender declining to explain his actions in court.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.