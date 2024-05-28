A life of 'kindness and compassion': hundreds gather to farewell North East MP

Remembered for his "kindness, compassion and generosity of spirit", the late Benambra and Indi MP Lou Lieberman has been laid to rest.
Hundreds gathered at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Wodonga to farewell the loving father, grandfather, husband, politician and dear friend on Tuesday, May 28, with more than 70 people watching the funeral service via livestream.
The former Victorian and federal politician passed away in Wodonga on Friday, May 17, at the age of 85.
As a Liberal Party member, Mr Lieberman represented Benambra in the Victorian parliament from 1976 to 1992 and then Indi at the national level from 1993 to 2001.
His decades of public service also saw him lead the boards of Albury Wodonga Health and Hume Bank.
Behind the politician, as revealed through stories shared by family members at the funeral, stood a man with a generous, tender heart, and a magnetic personality that lit up the lives of those who knew him.
"Lou was a man who left an indelible mark on the lives of everyone he touched," the funeral heard.
"Lou was more than a husband, more than a father, more than a colleague. He was a huge example of what kindness, compassion, and generosity of spirit can achieve in life."
The Border Mail did not attend the funeral in keeping with the family's wishes.
