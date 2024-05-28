The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Tribute

A life of 'kindness and compassion': hundreds gather to farewell North East MP

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
May 28 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Late Benambra and Indi MP Lou Lieberman's funeral was held at Sacred Heart Church Wodonga on Tuesday, May 28. File picture
Late Benambra and Indi MP Lou Lieberman's funeral was held at Sacred Heart Church Wodonga on Tuesday, May 28. File picture

Remembered for his "kindness, compassion and generosity of spirit", the late Benambra and Indi MP Lou Lieberman has been laid to rest.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.