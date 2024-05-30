Third time's a charm as Ava gets its start in North East food region

Paul Szeligiewicz has always loved the name Ava.
It was due to be given to his first daughter, then his second, but neither came to fruition.
His next best bet was a restaurant.
The Wangaratta chef recently launched Ava, a casual fine dining venture at Milawa, with his sister, Monique.
After qualifying as a chef at 20, Szeligiewicz opened Paulie's Corner cafe in Wangaratta in 2015 and then started offering off-site catering through the business in 2017.
Eventually it outgrew the cafe and North East Catering was formed in 2021, which now operates out of the Ava kitchen, launched in December 2023.
The restaurant was previously occupied by Gamze Smokehouse, but underwent a major renovation midway through last year to become a modern restaurant.
"Transitioning between the two has been pretty easy for me and we put systems in place so that it's easy for the staff to be able to jump in," Szeligiewicz said.
"As long as they're willing to learn and listen and work together, it all generally works out pretty well for us.
"The biggest thing is the support network around me with my fiance and Monique, my family and close friends. They're the biggest part to my success.
"The staff are amazing as well. My sous-chef Brandon (Poudel) has been fantastic."
Ava offers a modern menu with many ingredients sourced from the North East.
The prawn and scallop tortellini entree is a popular choice for diners, along with quail served with sorghum, corn walnuts and black garlic, and a vegetarian option of beetroot, seeded granola, ricotta and balsamic.
"People eat with their eyes and the tortellini is something that is a bit different and the bowl it is served in makes it stand out. People walk in and think they're parmesan wheels, but they're bowls," Szeligiewicz said.
"I think there's elements in our service that keep it casual and there's also elements where we try to make it a little bit more elegant.
"People can come in and they're not pushed to feel as if they have to wear a suit and tie and get dressed up, but at the same time not rock up with flip-flops on."
Eye fillet, lamb shoulder, pork belly and duck breast feature among the mains, while smoked chocolate and an elderflower cremeux are two of the desserts on offer.
Miss Szeligiewicz hoped Ava would fill a gap in casual fine dining between Wangaratta and Milawa and play its part in attracting more visitors to the area.
"We're right in the centre of the Milawa Gourmet Region. There's Brown Brothers down the road, Henley's across the road, the cheese factory, mustards, everything is around here," she said.
"The Milawa community and us included are really trying to bring more people to Milawa and realise that it is a destination.
"You can come here and stay and enjoy the wine and cheese, come out for dinner. It's a beautiful spot, it's just a matter of getting people here.
"There's so many great businesses around here that deserve recognition."
Miss Szeligiewicz said the design of the restaurant made the most of the building's "good bones" with polished concrete floors and red brick walls, while an upgraded kitchen and new bar were key additions.
She said a point of difference for Ava was its wide variety of Australian and New Zealand wines.
Cocktails, Bridge Road beer, and spirits from Backwoods Distilling Co, Corowa Whisky and Providence Gin are also on the menu.
"We found that a lot of people in this area were selling the same wine," she said.
"There's a few wines that if someone sits down from Melbourne and they want to try wine from the area, we can do that, but we also have some selections that have been Australia-wide that you might not get.
"We've had some maps made up to give to diners as a way of saying we 'don't have all local wines, but go out and visit the area'. It shows all of our King Valley region wineries and then it shows some wineries in Rutherglen and Beechworth.
"We would prefer people to actually go to the winery and try all of the wines, go to the cellar door, meet the winemakers and hear all the stories, maybe buy a couple of bottles of wine and have the whole experience there."
Ava is open 4pm to late Wednesday to Saturday and Sunday 11am to 4pm.
The pair also has plans to launch pizza-pasta bar Luca Wangaratta in the former Hollywoods Pizza Cafe on Murphy Street later in the year.
