Osborne writes its name in Hume League history book with latest feat

Osborne has made Hume League netball history following its latest groundbreaking victory.
The back-to-back reigning premiers shot an incredible 104 goals in their round seven clash against Culcairn, in what is the highest netball score recorded in the league for at least the last seven years.
It trumps the previous highest figure of 99, which was set by Howlong against the Lions back in round four, 2023.
Emily McPherson shot 56 goals with an accuracy rating of 93 per cent for the Tigers, while teammate Bridie Willis landed 47 goals at 85 per cent accuracy.
Willis shot goal 100 for the match.
It's the duo's first season teaming up together, with 16-year-old Wagga export McPherson arriving at the club this season.
"We have great quality shooters," Osborne co-coach Sara Schneider said.
"It also credits our defensive pressure across the court.
"We have a whole team of quality players doing their roles."
The Tigers posted 25 goals in the first quarter and maintained or exceeded that figure for the remaining match against the young Lions, who are rebuilding with a new-look side this season.
They finished the game with 13 goals.
"Culcairn came out and played all four quarters and never gave up," Schneider said.
"They encouraged each other right to the end, which just shows great sportsmanship.
"We got a lot of defensive turnovers in that game, which was great, and shows that the girls are applying on court what we've been implementing at training."
Midcourters Courtney Menzies and Sophie Edmunds were best on court in the clash.
The club had some special guests at training this week in premiership players and past coach Sally Hunter and Lou Madden, who have been representing Corowa-Rutherglen in the Ovens and Murray League.
Despite having five new players this season, the Tigers are still on the hunt, having only conceded one game so far against Jindera and have exceeded 90 goals on two occasions: round two against CDHBU (94 goals) and round four against the Saints (90).
Their next task will be against Lockhart in the local derby.
"It's always a great game against Lockhart and we all know each other with the towns being so close," Schneider said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.