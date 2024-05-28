The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Osborne writes its name in Hume League history book with latest feat

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
May 28 2024 - 3:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
2023 equal club best and fairest winner Bridie Willis shot 47 goals at 85 per cent accuracy for the Tigers in their recent league history-making victory. Picture by Mark Jesser.
2023 equal club best and fairest winner Bridie Willis shot 47 goals at 85 per cent accuracy for the Tigers in their recent league history-making victory. Picture by Mark Jesser.

Osborne has made Hume League netball history following its latest groundbreaking victory.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.