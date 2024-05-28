Took off from police on his Harley, 'broken cable' stopped him slowing down

A disqualified driver who fled police on a motorcycle through West Albury has been jailed for 14 months.
But Anthony Floyd will get to serve the sentence in the community after magistrate Sally McLaughlin placed him on an intensive corrections order.
Appearing in Albury Local Court via a video link to Junee jail, Floyd was also placed on an 8pm to 6am curfew for the first four months of the order.
The sentence was imposed on a series of charges related to different events in time.
The most serious of these, Ms McLaughlin told Floyd, were the charges of custody of a knife in a public place and failing to stop for police.
The knife charge related to an incident where he was pulled over for roadside testing in Thurgoona Street, Albury, on April 4, 2023, about 11.10pm.
He gave negative results to alcohol and illicit drug tests, but police checks revealed Floyd was "known for drug and firearms offences".
Floyd agreed to a police request to be searched, which did not uncover anything.
Police then searched the boot, uncovering another bag inside which was a meat cleaver with a 29-centimetre handle and a sharpened blade with a diameter of 6.5 centimetres.
He told police he had owned the meat cleaver from when he once worked as a truck driver.
Floyd, whose address was suppressed by the court, was sentenced after pleading guilty also to three charges of second-offence driving while disqualified and not stop vehicle when directed.
Defence lawyer Miranda Cooper said Floyd had strong support from his family - they were in court for his sentencing - and it was significant that he had not used any illicit drugs since the time of the offending.
Ms Cooper submitted that the offences were serious but that Floyd also had "reasonable" prospects of rehabilitation.
She said evidence before the court showed Floyd had gone clean from his addiction since December.
Ms McLaughlin said it was significant that Floyd was already on an intensive corrections order, for a police pursuit, at the time of some of his offending.
She said unless Floyd was able to overcome his drug abuse issues, "I am guarded about his rehabilitation".
The fail to stop charge related to an incident on October 26, 2023, when Floyd was seen riding a Harley Davidson motorbike in West Albury, turning from Hibiscus Crescent into Kurrajong Crescent.
He accelerated to 68kmh in what was a 50kmh residential speed zone, in the company of another motorcyclist.
"The area is well-known to police for traffic and drug-related offences," police told the court.
Police activated the lights and siren on their car, but Floyd ignored this and instead accelerated again, to between 80kmh and 90kmh, towards Jacaranda Street.
"The other rider had stopped and had pulled over. Police were about to stop when they saw the accused unable to brake and turn the motorcycle in time at the give way sign at the intersection of Pemberton Street."
Police came across Floyd trying to pick the motorcycle up off the roadway.
When they searched him they uncovered a small amount of methamphetamine in a clear plastic bag in his wallet.
Floyd told them the drug had been in his wallet "for some time".
"When asked why he took off he stated the cable in his motorcycle had broken and he couldn't slow down."
Floyd was also convicted and fined $1900 and disqualified from holding a licence for 12 months from February 8, 2025.
