Teen accused of Wodonga petrol station armed robbery faces court

A teenager who allegedly took a knife into a Wodonga petrol station has faced court, with a magistrate told the youth was receiving alcohol counselling.
The youth is accused of entering the OTR on Moorefield Park Drive in the early hours of April 15.
It's alleged the 16-year-old walked in while armed with a knife and said "this is a robbery" before fleeing on a bike with cash.
The teenager was arrested near bushland, close to the Wodonga West fire station, a short time later.
Police conducted a search for the weapon after the incident.
A court on Tuesday, May 28, heard despite the seriousness of the charge, police were considering a diversion.
Diversions allow people to avoid a criminal record.
The boy had his bail extended and will return to court on June 25.
"I hope the placement with Gateway (Health) comes up soon," a magistrate said.
"And in the meantime, stay out of trouble and be good to your mum."
The teenager, dressed in black and white, gave a thumbs up to the magistrate as he left the court.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.