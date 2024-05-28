The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Raiders spring a selection surprise ahead of clash against the Roos

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated May 28 2024 - 2:24pm, first published 2:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Brisbane Lions star Mitch Robinson will play for Wodonga Raiders against Corowa-Rutherglen this weekend. Picture by Getty Images
Former Brisbane Lions star Mitch Robinson will play for Wodonga Raiders against Corowa-Rutherglen this weekend. Picture by Getty Images

Wodonga Raiders are poised to drop a selection bombshell and include Brisbane Lions best and fairest winner Mitch Robinson for their clash against Corowa-Rutherglen at Birallee Park on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.