Raiders spring a selection surprise ahead of clash against the Roos

Wodonga Raiders are poised to drop a selection bombshell and include Brisbane Lions best and fairest winner Mitch Robinson for their clash against Corowa-Rutherglen at Birallee Park on Saturday.
The former AFL hard-nut is set to play a one-off match for the Raiders in a timely boost to the club securing its second win of the season.
Robinson is a former Brisbane Lions teammate of star Raiders midfielder Cam Ellis-Yolmen who was instrumental in luring him to Birallee Park.
Raiders assistant coach Joel Price revealed the club had a brief attempt at recruiting Robinson this season.
However talks between Raiders and Robinson were short-lived after the 34-year-old midfielder indicated he wanted to focus more on boxing this year.
The former AFL hardman had a bout against former Richmond and Yarrawonga premiership player Kayne Pettifer last month.
Robertson won the bout in a surprise result against the more experienced Pettifer.
"We had a brief crack of trying to recruit Mitch this season but he told us he had other priorities this year including a bit of boxing," Price said.
"Mitch has played again this year but has focussed more on his boxing.
"Obviously he has got a connection with Cam (Ellis-Yolmen) and playing in the O&M is something that appeals to him.
"So to play alongside Cam and in the O&M was something that he was keen to do if the opportunity came along."
The arrival of Robinson will be deflating news for the Roos ahead of what is a clash between the two bottom-placed sides.
The winless Roos will be preparing themselves for their 'grand final' against the Raiders who on exposed form look to be their biggest chance of notching a win against this season.
"We didn't specifically target Mitch to play against the Roos, it is just how it has all unfolded," Price said.
Taken with pick 40 in the 2008 AFL National Draft by Carlton, Robinson played 100 matches with the Blues and a further 147 matches with the Brisbane Lions.
Robinson was delisted by the Lions after their 71 point loss against Geelong in the preliminary final in 2022 with the Cats going on to win the flag that season.
He has most recently played three matches with Darwin Buffaloes in the NTFL during the 2023-24 season including one in January.
Robinson also played one match for home club Lauderdale in the Tasmanian State League earlier this month.
Price said the Raiders could have three former AFL players in Robinson, Ellis-Yolmen and Sam Darley forming part of a star-studded midfield against the Roos.
"Mitch will rotate through the midfield for us and is proven at AFL level in that role," he said.
"He also has the ability to hit the scoreboard, so he will certainly spend some time in attack as well.
"The big thing that he will add to our group is leadership.
"I guess it's been well publicised how young the group is but that is the reality of our list and we lack players in that 25-30 age demographic.
"So to bring Mitch in will add some experience... even if it is only for one week.
"Mitch will also take the juniors for training on Friday night alongside Cam and Sam which will be a huge thrill for the kids.
"He is excited about the opportunity of playing in the O&M alongside Cam and hopefully playing a small part in what we hope is our second win of the season."
