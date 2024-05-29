Border's 'service for homeless animals' forced to search for new premises

A major Border rescue centre is searching for a new home, fast.
Albury Wodonga Animal Rescue has elected to move premises after they were told Albury Animal Hospital will be expanding into its Lavington space to provide an after-hours veterinary service.
The group is unsure as to when it will have to leave, but volunteer dog co-ordinator Lorraine Webb said they are "month-to-month" at the moment and the situation is "critical."
"We're not going to give up, we're going to push and push as far as we can to get a premises," she said.
"Because if we fold, then what happens to the animals then?
"And that's what the bigger picture is, what does happen to them?"
Some of the work the rescue does includes rehoming, desexing, registrations, work experience, stray animal collection and community support during homelessness, illness, confinement, or family death.
Since May 27, 2019, the service has taken in 807 cats and 596 dogs.
Vice-president and cat co-ordinator Rae Smith said the rescue needed community support for its move.
"There's a lot of services out there for homeless people, but we're really a service for homeless animals," she said.
The ideal new space for the rescue would be the size of a two to three bedroom house.
They require an office space, laundry and courtyard area to do meet and greets.
However, the organisation is struggling to find a location that has appropriate zoning and is calling on Albury Council for assistance.
The rescue is categorised as an animal boarding and training establishment for zoning.
Mrs Smith said as a not-for-profit, their services did not fit under the category.
"It's classed as a re-homing organisation, so we think we are doing a service for the community," she said.
She said a lot of people did not realise the rescue paid for rent and electricity, with vet bills discounted but still costing about $100,000 a year.
The vice-president said the rescue was another option for surrendered animals as the pounds could not cater for them.
"We do all the vet work, and then we find them re-homeable homes," she said.
"So if we're non-existent, that's going to put more pressure on the pounds here, which they can't take."
She is also grateful for the work of the volunteers who want the best outcome for the animals and likes to keep a positive attitude.
Albury Animal Hospital owner Sally Henry said her business would continue to support the organisation with any vet work after their move.
"We've got a beautiful relationship with the rescue, obviously we have that common goal of looking after the animals," she said.
"We've always found that way of working together to achieve good outcomes for patients and they've been wonderful to work with."
The vet and the rescue have shared the same Wagga Road building for just more than five years.
Dr Henry said they tried to work out a space for the rescue to continue to operate on the same premises but the rescue was requiring more room.
Albury Council deputy chief executive Tracey Squire said the council was assisting the rescue in its search.
"AlburyCity is actively investigating zoning considerations and options to support the service in their endeavours to find a new home," she said.
