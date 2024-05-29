OUR SAY: Community tributes continue for 'an absolute legend of a man'

Those who knew Lou know he was a big family man and his family meant everything to him. They were his rock, especially Marj who was not only his wife, but also his confidant, his biggest supporter, and most importantly his best friend. They were a dynamic team in so many ways and they definitely made this region a far better place! I know my life's a far better one for having had Lou in it, this world is a far better place for having Lou in it! Lou had great integrity and he never spoke a bad word against anyone, a trait I truly admired in Lou, especially considering the people he knew and had met on his journeys around the world ... although he did question people's mental health if they were not an Essendon supporter! Rest in peace my friend.