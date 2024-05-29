The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Have Your Say

OUR SAY: Community tributes continue for 'an absolute legend of a man'

By Letters to the Editor
May 29 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lou Lieberman announces his retirement from politics in February 2000. File picture
Lou Lieberman announces his retirement from politics in February 2000. File picture

An absolute legend of a man

Lou Lieberman was a giant in this world, an absolute legend of a man. He was dedicated to helping this region grow and to helping others who needed a voice to speak for them ... he was altruistic.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.