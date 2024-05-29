OUR SAY: Community tributes continue for 'an absolute legend of a man'

Lou Lieberman was a giant in this world, an absolute legend of a man. He was dedicated to helping this region grow and to helping others who needed a voice to speak for them ... he was altruistic.
Whether you were a stranger, a friend or even a critic, Lou would always find the time to listen and to have a chat with you, and to give you great advice if that's what you were seeking! Lou just truly cared about people and their plights and he wanted to help them in any capacity that he could. Lou was never judgemental of anyone and he didn't care if you were a CEO or garbage collector, he treated and spoke to everyone as equals!
Those who knew Lou know he was a big family man and his family meant everything to him. They were his rock, especially Marj who was not only his wife, but also his confidant, his biggest supporter, and most importantly his best friend. They were a dynamic team in so many ways and they definitely made this region a far better place! I know my life's a far better one for having had Lou in it, this world is a far better place for having Lou in it! Lou had great integrity and he never spoke a bad word against anyone, a trait I truly admired in Lou, especially considering the people he knew and had met on his journeys around the world ... although he did question people's mental health if they were not an Essendon supporter! Rest in peace my friend.
Your legacy will continue to live on always.
Condolences to Marj, David, Justine, Ben and their extended families. And thanks for sharing your beloved Lou with us all!
How ironic! Young men and women, all old enough to enlist and be physically involved in the war they are chanting about, sit in the relative safety of their university campuses, faces covered, chanting meaningless slogans. When questioned, they demonstrate they know little about the history of either nation involved in the conflict. Another illustration of the paucity of our current education system.
If the hospital gave away a bit of garden and the council gave a bit of the wide nature strip you could park another 200 cars without any loss of amenity in East Street and Borella Road, but maybe this would be too simple for the powers that be. Because if they build a multi-storey car park they will charge for parking.
It would be easy to create more parking by running a bulldozer along the side of the hill behind the existing car park and planting some trees to beautify the area!
Well done to the three Albury councillors that stood tall and respected the vote of their community in the council survey, and then the vote in the council chamber. They were not swayed by emotion as were several others at the last minute or followed the well trodden path of others in not listening to their community. The Australia Day awards rightly acknowledge the diverse volunteers from across our community. This was a missed opportunity for all councillors to stand tall and at least consolidate all awards less the citizenship in one location.
I support the silent majority of the community that may not have participated in the survey. I find myself wondering along with many others, as to why councillors voted for a survey and then tore apart the result to justify their vote in council. Take the cue from Wodonga, and restore all activities perhaps in the Entertainment Centre on Australia Day reducing cost but continuing to include the Aboriginal community as has successfully been done in the past. This will cover all weather conditions experienced during summer.
Wodonga VIEW Club is urging the local community to give generously to The Smith Family's winter appeal this year, to support thousands of children and young people with their education. The national education charity is aiming to raise $7.2 million nationally to help 17,000 additional students across Australia take part in its proven learning and mentoring programs.
A survey released by the charity found the majority of Australians have seen child poverty worsen in the last 12 months, with more than four of five people agreeing that extra support for education is key to helping children/young people experiencing disadvantage.
It's been a particularly challenging time for the students and families VIEW club supports, with the cost-of-living crisis affecting the price of housing, food and power.
Families are having to make impossible decisions about where they spend their limited funds. This could mean paying for school essentials like digital devices or paying for a meal on the table.
You can help young people in need by giving them access to extra learning tools, so they can get the most out of their education and create better futures for themselves.
VIEW (Voice, Interests and Education of Women) is a national women's organisation. VIEW is also the largest community sponsor of students on The Smith Family's Learning for Life program - Wodonga VIEW Club supports four students through its fundraising activities.
Interested? Visit view.org.au or contact Jenny Haydon on 0438402799.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.