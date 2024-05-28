Lions on the lookout for a new president, future of coach hangs in the balance

Wahgunyah is on the hunt for a new president to replace Darryl Hore.
And in a further bombshell at the den, the immediate coaching future of Chris Willis remains unclear.
Both Hore and Willis declined to comment on the situation when contacted by The Border Mail although Hore did confirm he was no longer president of the Lions on Monday.
It is believed Hore recently resigned after two-and-a-half years as president.
Speculation was rife in league circles last week that Willis had quit as coach of the Lions ahead of their round 8 clash with reigning premier Chiltern who won 38.21 (249) to 4.6 (30).
Willis didn't coach or play against the Swans last weekend which has added more fuel to the speculation that he had parted company with the embattled club.
However, The Border Mail believes Willis had a prior engagement and was unavailable against the Swans.
But Willis is no certainty to return this weekend when Wahgunyah travels to take on last year's grand finalists Kiewa-Sandy Creek.
A meeting this week between Willis and club officials is likely to determine his immediate coaching future which hangs in the balance.
The Lions have been battling a chronic player shortage for the past two years which has threatened their existence with the club on the brink of folding.
A 432 to one-point loss against Beechworth in 2022 was the lowest ebb and a league record losing margin and raised serious questions about whether the club could survive.
Further doubts were cast over the Lions after coach Brett Chapman parted company with the club last year after only five rounds.
However, the appointment of Willis as coach who replaced Chapman at the helm has sparked some improvement this season.
The Lions won their first match in more than 1000 days against Dederang-Mt Beauty last month.
They have also been able to field both thirds and fourths this season in another positive sign.
