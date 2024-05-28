The Border Mailsport
'Canberra connection' crucial to the Crows remaining competitive

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
May 28 2024 - 6:04pm
The Crows face a constant battle to attract recruits with players hesitant to travel so far to play and train.
The Crows face a constant battle to attract recruits with players hesitant to travel so far to play and train.

Billabong Crows vice-president Dean Fenton says the club's 'Canberra connection' is crucial to the merged identity remaining competitive in the Hume league.

