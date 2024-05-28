'Canberra connection' crucial to the Crows remaining competitive

Billabong Crows vice-president Dean Fenton says the club's 'Canberra connection' is crucial to the merged identity remaining competitive in the Hume league.
The Crows have more than half their side travelling on a 21-seater bus from the nation's capital to play each weekend.
Opposition sides have been greeted to the sight of the bus arriving at home and away matches loaded with the Canberra contingent.
The number of Canberra recruits varies each week depending on injuries and availability with 13 being the highest so far this season.
The Crows finished 10th last season with five wins and a draw.
They have one win from the first seven rounds and were unlucky against Culcairn recently when the match was abandoned before half-time when the Crows were leading comfortably.
Fenton said the 'buy-in' from the Canberra players had been first-rate with several of their family members also volunteering to help around the club.
"As a club, we can't fault the buy-in from our Canberra recruits and how well they have fitted in internally," Fenton said.
"Yes we are disappointed that we haven't won more matches but we have been highly-competitive except for a couple of big losses against Lockhart and Jindera.
"In the other matches we have lost, it has only been a 15-minute lapse which has proven costly.
"While the Canberra players have obviously bolstered our playing numbers, they are also playing a huge role in the development of our younger players.
"We have got one of our best crops of younger players emerging through the senior ranks at the moment and it's crucial that we get some senior players around them to help with their development.
"Not only that, they are good families and good people to have around the club.
"There are four Miller brothers from Canberra who play from and their mother is involved as a trainer.
"Will Thomas is another Canberra recruit and his mother is also a trainer.
"They all jump on the bus from Canberra and most weeks when they arrive on the 21-seater, it is full."
While having so many recruits making the 800km round trip on a weekly basis is not sustainable, Fenton said it was crucial for the short-term future of the club.
"Internally we realise that having a bus load of Canberra recruits is not sustainable long-term," he said.
"But it is crucial at the moment.
"Without them our senior side would be decimated and we just need more time to develop the kids before they can become senior regulars and the core of our side in the future.
"We have got plenty of numbers in the reserves as well which is also crucial to having a successful senior side.
"Getting a win against RWW Giants recently has been the highlight of the season so far even though we are aware they had a fair few injuries."
Deklan Fenton who is still eligible for thirds in one promising Crows junior who kicked three goals against Lockhart in the opening round in a memorable senior debut.
Angus Coghill, Nicholas Sandral and Nate Sheridan are also talented teenagers emerging through the junior ranks.
"The kids that are getting picked deserve their chance and it is form based and they have to train as well," Fenton said.
"As opposed to previous years, some kids may have got a game just because we were lacking numbers."
The netball club has also promoted some junior talent so far this season to help cover the loss of more than 20 netballers from the different grades over the off-season.
Paige Moloney and Rikki Robb are the co-coaches of the A-grade side.
"Our netball numbers took a fairly big hit over the off-season," Fenton said.
"But it has created plenty of opportunities for our younger girls with a few mother and daughter combinations in the A-grade now.
"Amy and Chelsea Doyle alongside Rikki and Halle Robb have played together for the first time this year in A-grade.
"While Celeste and Ava Cunningham have played with each other in B-grade."
