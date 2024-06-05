It's not about the push-ups: Visy joins mental health challenge for Lifeline

Workers at Visy Wodonga are flexing their collective muscle to raise funds to support Lifeline Albury-Wodonga.
They've formed an innovative workplace competition to be part of Lifeline's annual Push-Up Challenge, which kicks off on June 5.
The challenge asks participants to complete 3249 push-ups (or equivalent exercises) over 24 days, representing the 3249 lives lost to suicide in Australia in 2022.
Visy has participated in the challenge for the past few years led by Chris Myers, on-site mental health first aid officer, and launched its workplace efforts for this year with a barbecue fundraiser on Wednesday.
Mr Myers, a 50-year-old shift electrician, said he'd first got involved to help promote mental health awareness in the workplace and foster team building.
That first year, they raised $2500 with 30 per cent of the shed involved, he said.
In 2023, more people got on board with a variety of fundraisers and $4000 was raised; funds that go directly to support the local Lifeline organisation.
But Mr Myers said initiatives like the Push-Up Challenge were about much more than raising funds.
"It's not really about the push-ups," he said.
"It's about bringing people together and starting those conversations.
"Mental health is no longer a taboo word at work and I've found through this event, people are talking more to each other.
"That's particularly important when you consider our workplace is mainly men."
This year's Visy's workplace challenge will include: inter-departmental competitions, the provision of daily mental health education resources via the website and app to promote awareness and open dialogue; and a new challenge shield for the top-performing Visy team.
Each day, Lifeline provides daily push-up targets that relate to an important mental health fact.
On May 28, Lifeline Albury-Wodonga chief executive officer Stacy Read took part in two information sessions for Visy's day and afternoon shifts.
"We are incredibly grateful to Visy Wodonga for their continued support and creativity in making this year's The Push-Up Challenge a unique and impactful event," Ms Read said.
"Their commitment to fostering a healthy, inclusive, and supportive work environment aligns perfectly with our mission to break the stigma around mental health, a suicide free community and promote overall well-being."
Founded by Nick Hudson in Perth, Australia in 2017, The Push-Up Challenge began as a challenge between four friends, and has grown to become Australia's largest mental health and fitness event. 2024 marks the eighth year in Australia and first in Canada.
It's promoted as a fun way to connect with one another, get fit, and learn about mental health, with participants encouraged to raise money for mental health charities.
The event is free to take part in and runs from June 5 - 28.
For more information and to register, visit www.thepushupchallenge.com.au.
