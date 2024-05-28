Lion hearts needed as new challenges loom

Many people rejoiced last month when the Wahgunyah senior footballers won their first match in 1036 days. So it's sad to hear the Lions are searching for a new president with the coach's future also unclear. As Brent Godde reports, it adds to the club's chronic player shortage over the past two years.
From sport to health, Federation Council has unanimously endorsed the push for a single-site hospital in the Border and North East, with one councillor noting authorities "need to get this right". Ted Howes has followed the discussion.
And Beau Greenway has been kept busy with auctions, both for Border houses auctioned yesterday and a quirky range of goods - vintage typewriters, cash registers and even a kitchen sink - going under the hammer this weekend.
These are just some of the stories from our community, check out the headlines below.
