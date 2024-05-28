The Border Mail
Lion hearts needed as new challenges loom

May 29 2024 - 2:30am
Many people rejoiced last month when the Wahgunyah senior footballers won their first match in 1036 days. So it's sad to hear the Lions are searching for a new president with the coach's future also unclear. As Brent Godde reports, it adds to the club's chronic player shortage over the past two years.

