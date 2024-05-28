'A targeted incident': police continue search for North East shooter

Police are appealing for information following a shooting in Benalla last year, with the perpetrator still at large.
Emergency services were called to a Ballintine Street address about 6am on Monday, August 14, following reports of a non-fatal shooting.
Police located a 28-year-old Benalla man inside the address with a gunshot wound to his buttocks.
He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A man and a woman who were also inside the property were not physically injured during the incident.
Armed Crime Squad detectives have been following up on several leads in the Benalla area this week.
Police believe the shooting was targeted and that those involved were known to one another.
"Over the past nine months we have followed up a number of leads in the hope of finding out who was responsible for this shooting and the motive behind it," Detective Sergeant Dave Shannon said.
"We believe it was a targeted incident, but we are keen to speak to anyone who has knowledge of those involved and what the motivation for the shooting might have been.
"If there are people out there with information about the incident who are yet to come forward, I'd again appeal to those people to contact police and as always, this can be done anonymously."
Investigators are keen to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity at the time or who has any information on what may have led to the incident.
"Any indiscriminate use of a firearm in this manner is concerning for police and we will do absolutely everything in our power to bring those involved before the court," Detective Sergeant Shannon said.
Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
