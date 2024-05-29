Gig Guide: Live shows, intimate gigs and all of the stage shows

Morning Melodies: Glenn Starr's Hit Parade, SS&A Albury, 10am
What About Sal screening and Q&A, Regent Cinemas Albury, 6.30pm
BANFF Mountain Film Festival, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7pm
The Tap Pack, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
Border Rock, The Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
Jake Casey, SS&A Albury, 9pm
Mark Vincent: The Best So Far, Albury Entertainment Centre, 2pm
Viral Vintage, The Cube Wodonga, 7.30pm
Take It Easy featuring Example (UK), Beer Deluxe Albury, 8pm
Ultimate 90s Night, Sodens Hotel, 9pm
Open Mic Night, Sodens Hotel, 7pm
Joe Cocker Experience, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
Cube Bar: Piano Bar Series, The Cube Wodonga, 5pm
Isaac Butterfield Live, SS&A Albury, 8pm
80s Zone, Sodens Hotel, 9pm
Regurgitator, SS&A Albury, 7pm
Move: Workshops for dancers, The Cube Wodonga, 10am to 4pm
Albury Gang Show, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
Albury Gang Show, Albury Entertainment Centre, 1.30pm and 7.30pm
Orchestra Odyssey: Cinematic and Gaming Music Magic for the Whole Family, The Cube Wodonga, 3pm
Empress + Aces, Sodens Hotel, 9pm
Disney's Newsies Jr, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7pm
Ivan Aristeguieta - Too Easy, The Cube Wodonga, 8pm
Disney's Newsies Jr, Albury Entertainment Centre, 2pm and 7pm
Wildflowers, The Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
Lies N' Destruction: Guns N' Roses Tribute Show, Sodens Hotel, 9pm
Australian Rock Collective presents Led Zeppelin, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
Grand Kyiv Ballet, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
Magic Men Take Over Albury, SS&A Albury, 8.30pm
The Australian Robbie Williams Show, Sodens Hotel, 9pm
Wil Andersen presents Wilegitimate, Albury Entertainment Centre, 6.30pm
FooVana: Nirvana and The Foo Fighters Tribute Show, Sodens Hotel, 9pm
For listings email jodie.bruton@bordermail.com.au
