Ten things to do on the Border and North East this weekend, June 1-2

Each year on the first day of winter, brave hearts plunge into the icy waters of Rocky Valley Lake. It is their offering to the snow gods in return for an abundantly snowy season! Legend has it, the more plungers, the more snow. All ticket proceeds and donations go to Fight MND to help in battling motor neurone disease and searching for a cure. Warm up with coffee and hot drinks, barbecue breakfast and fire pits post-plunge. If 3 degree water isn't your thing, come along to watch the spectacle and enjoy a breakfast roll cooked by SES volunteers. Register to plunge: events.humanitix.com/ice-plunge-falls-creek
This month Penny from Halve Waste will explain the do's and don'ts of the three-bin system. She will speak at 10.30am but will be available for the whole session to answer any questions. Repair tables will be woodwork, tool sharpening, clothing/textiles and costume jewellery. Learn how to repair and fix your items and save them from landfill. There is a limit of three items a person. It is a free service but a donation is appreciated. New volunteers always welcome and can message through the Facebook page or inquire in person. Free cuppa and cake, donated by Kooka Brotha's Patisserie. The Repair Cafe is a community-run initiative. For more information visit: ecoportal.net.au
Mark Vincent is an Australian tenor of operatic pop. Vincent won the third season of Australia's Got Talent in 2009 and immediately signed with Sony Music Australia. On his new tour, Vincent will celebrate 15 years since his first performance on Australia's Got Talent. It will consist of signature songs that people have come to love over many decades such as Hallelujah, My Way, Nessun Dorma and many more. Vincent has released at least seven studio albums and one "best of".
From 1920s jazz and swing to 1950s doo-wop and Motown, Groove Resolution brings its own innovative take on vintage styles to perform hits with a twist. Creating an electrifying musical experience, Viral Vintage is a celebration and fusion of 20th century music styles with hits of the modern era. Trends come and go, but vintage sounds age like a fine wine - you get the drift! Sit back and let Groove Resolution take you on a trip through time. Free drink on arrival thanks to John Gehrig Wines.
Songrise creates fun, accessible and inclusive singing experiences designed for all ages and abilities. A potent blend of rhythm, body percussion, simple harmonies and the benefit of three experienced leaders, Songrise quickly gets everyone clapping, singing, moving and laughing in playful and joyous ways. Join them at Yackandandah Courthouse to make beautiful a cappella harmony together. Workshop 2pm-4pm and concert 4.30pm-5.30pm. Bookings: Humanitix
Melbourne-based six-faced, acid-laced, experimental funk machine Steppers is testament to musicianship. After a successful east coast tour in November, the misfit clan of melomaniacs continues its campaign of sonic pleasure into 2024 with the release of its sophomore single Friend To Hold. With decades of collective experience in and around the Melbourne music scene, their dedication to the craft is outmatched only by the desire to deliver the troves of strange soul within their arsenal. Join them at Tanswells for two sets. Free entry.
Join this exchange with Beechworth artist Inga Hanover. She has a rich connection to her Latvian heritage and family who migrated to Bonegilla Migrant and Training Reception Centre at the end of World War II. Her new exhibition, sen ms tev jau gaidjm, is layered with cultural and personal meaning and features textiles, video and installation. In her artist talk she will share insights into making the works, ancient Latvian traditions and her beautiful relationship with repaired and reconstructed cloth; a process that encodes the deep richness of lives lived to preserve memories and stories. Light refreshments. Bookings: Eventbrite
Road trip anyone? Don't miss a huge range of crafters, makers and collectors at the Chiltern Winter Market this weekend. Stallholders will be inside Chiltern Memorial Hall so you'll be snug and warm.
Having released his eighth album, Example is writing a new chapter. With well over a decade in the industry, the UK mainstay has built a career awash in accolades and a lengthy history of releasing anthems that deftly connect electronic, rap and pop. He has headlined Stereosonic alongside Avicii and Calvin Harris, Groovin The Moo, Parklife and opened for Drake at the last Future Music Festival. Example was the first artist to bring Peking Duk on tour. Supported by Tenzin, Champion Ruby, Starrson Talent and Mezz. Tickets: avc.live/y94b
The Ultimate '90s night returns to Sodens Hotel featuring the G-Star '90s band from Melbourne. Experience the sights and sounds of everything '90s with music from Britney Spears, N-sync, Backstreet Boys and Michael Jackson in a massive '90s-themed glow party!! Savour '90s themed cocktails and lots of giveaways.
