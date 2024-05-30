Ten things to do on the Border and North East this weekend, June 1-2

This month Penny from Halve Waste will explain the do's and don'ts of the three-bin system. She will speak at 10.30am but will be available for the whole session to answer any questions. Repair tables will be woodwork, tool sharpening, clothing/textiles and costume jewellery. Learn how to repair and fix your items and save them from landfill. There is a limit of three items a person. It is a free service but a donation is appreciated. New volunteers always welcome and can message through the Facebook page or inquire in person. Free cuppa and cake, donated by Kooka Brotha's Patisserie. The Repair Cafe is a community-run initiative. For more information visit: ecoportal.net.au