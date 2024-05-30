The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Ten things to do on the Border and North East this weekend, June 1-2

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
May 30 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Each year on the first day of winter, brave hearts plunge into the icy waters of Rocky Valley Lake.
Each year on the first day of winter, brave hearts plunge into the icy waters of Rocky Valley Lake.

PLUNGE UP

Falls Creek Ice Plunge, Rocky Valley Lake, Falls Creek, Saturday, June 1, 10am to 12.30pm

Each year on the first day of winter, brave hearts plunge into the icy waters of Rocky Valley Lake. It is their offering to the snow gods in return for an abundantly snowy season! Legend has it, the more plungers, the more snow. All ticket proceeds and donations go to Fight MND to help in battling motor neurone disease and searching for a cure. Warm up with coffee and hot drinks, barbecue breakfast and fire pits post-plunge. If 3 degree water isn't your thing, come along to watch the spectacle and enjoy a breakfast roll cooked by SES volunteers. Register to plunge: events.humanitix.com/ice-plunge-falls-creek

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.