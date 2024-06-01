Superb family home in amazing location

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Set back on an elevated lot in beautiful Cambourne Park Court, this superb Master Built federation-style family home boasts a striking street presence and has features sure to satisfy the most discerning buyers.
The separate formal lounge and dining room with an arched entry is complemented by open-plan living comprising a large island bench kitchen with a unique meals recess and adjacent family room.
The master suite with ensuite and walk-in robe is one of four bedrooms to accommodate the family or the visiting guests.
The lot size of 1168m2 boasts manicured gardens and a back yard with an extensive alfresco area for entertaining.
Enjoy your own private pool and spa with full heating capability and swim jets for the dedicated swimmers.
