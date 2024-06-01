Enjoy the balance of style and comfort

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Whether you're seeking a peaceful retreat or a vibrant space to host gatherings, this Feature Property embodies the essence of modern living at its finest.
The home's modern and contemporary design, infused with cool tones, offers the perfect balance of style, comfort and functionality.
Renovated and extended, this home has been built with meticulous attention to detail and offers a luxurious lifestyle in one of Albury's favourite suburbs.
The original interior at the front of the home exudes character and timeless appeal all whilst seamlessly blending with the contemporary upgrades throughout.
The rear extension boasts a uniquely designed kitchen with quality appliances, large preparation spaces and abundant storage. The pitched ceilings in this space add a touch of grandeur and sophistication.
The dining and lounge areas have been meticulously crafted to harmonise modernity with warmth. The master suite is a sanctuary of comfort and style, with vaulted ceilings, skylights and large windows that take in the garden view.
Unwind in the lavish bathroom featuring a rejuvenating bath and shower elevating your everyday routine to a spa-like experience.
Three additional bedrooms offer space for family or guests, each adorned with ample cupboard space, serviced by a renovated bathroom.
Step outside to an entertaining courtyard, cleverly protected from the elements, overlooking the pool which will delight families.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.