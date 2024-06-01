Enjoy a wonderful lifestyle in the country by the mountain

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 7
Enjoy living in the shadow of a mountain with this House of the Week. With multiple design features lending the home an open and spacious vibe, your days will be filled with light and expansive countryside views.
Located right on the edge of the township of Tangambalanga with sweeping views encapsulating the Kiewa Valley and Mount Murramurrangbong, this 15-acre lifestyle property is sure to delight.
Selling agent Mark Boehm said being so close to Albury/Wodonga, the Kiewa River, Lake Hume and all this magnificent region has to offer, this property would be a fabulous fit for a family.
"This is the perfect place to raise country kids," he said.
"It is really quite grand in its feel."
This modern, four-bedroom home boasts a unique layout which is both practical and contemporary.
It is given a spacious feel with the addition of tall doorways and ceilings of 2.7 metres high throughout, creating a feeling of openness.
There are three living areas, a study and four good sized bedrooms, of which the master suite is a stand-out.
This main bedroom is located in its very own dedicated wing of the home, and being filled with light, the grandeur is completed with the additions of both a spacious walk-in robe and ensuite complete with open shower and double vanity.
Ducted heating and cooling throughout the home ensure the perfect temperature control all year long.
Heading outside, you'll be impressed with the existence of good infrastructure, including quality fencing, driveways, drainage, gardens, plenty of shedding and sitting slightly elevated on an undulating site, meaning all the hard work is done.
Plus, there is the bonus of connection to town water supply and natural gas, making life on the land so much more secure and comfortable.
The lockup double garage has direct access to the home providing security and shelter from the weather. Drive straight in and step inside.
"And all this within close proximity of the primary school, childcare and town," Mark enthused.
