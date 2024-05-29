Switch bank? Hard task of picking up the pieces when regional branches close

Community banks will continue to "pick up the pieces" when the "big four" close regional branches, a senior bank executive says.
But the success of Hume Bank winning customers at Holbrook when NAB closed its doors there last year came with daunting challenges, the bank's chief executive Stephen Capello says.
Convincing people who have been loyal to their banks for decades to switch to a community-owned bank was not easy, he said.
Mr Capello, speaking in the wake of a Senate inquiry into regional bank closures, said one finding from the probe was that major banks that pull out of small towns don't experience a significant degree of customers shifting away.
He said he welcomed the release of the Senate report, but warned some of the eight recommendations arising from the inquiry could have "unintended consequences".
Mr Capello foresaw more closures of regional branches from the "big four" - NAB, Westpac, CBA and ANZ - to come.
"I think ... the trajectory that they're on would indicate that they would be continuing to assess the viability of these far remote operations," Mr Capello said.
"And that's where they're also perhaps compromised if they're not embedded in the community like we are, if they don't have the infrastructure, regional infrastructure, like we have with the largest branch network here.
"They're on a trajectory that may or may not slow down. But they're certainly not giving any indication that it will."
Mr Capello said one recommendation of the inquiry may be fraught with peril.
"One of the more challenging recommendations relates to the recommendation to investigate the establishment of a public-owned bank," he said.
"While the positive intent is understandable, this needs to be thought through so that any unintended consequences, such as destabilising the great work that many mutual banks do in supporting our regional communities are fully understood.
"Based on the growing concern around regional communities having access to face-to-face banking services, I encourage everyone to understand their options.
"Where there are banks available with branches, consider switching to them. Customer-owned banks like Hume Bank need the reciprocal support of the community to be sustainable over time."
Mr Capello said community consultation was a vital part of branches closing - and also opening new ones, as happened in Holbrook.
He said while the report said banks had failed regional Australians with almost 800 branch services closing between 2017-2023, Hume Bank continued to support communities.
When asked whether he agreed with one of the inquiry's recommendations that a banking regulator should have veto power over branch closures, he said the matter needed to be approached with caution.
"I think the regulator has a role to play in ensuring the stability in the financial system, but I also feel that there's a role to play in businesses playing in the areas that they choose to," he said.
"So I wouldn't want a regulator to be compromising those business decisions. There's a need to consult and there's a code of conduct that the industry should be providing, and the industry is providing that.
"I know the Australian Bankers Association provide a code of conduct, and the industry bodies will be holding us to account as members of those bodies.
"Whether a regulator needs to provide additional regulation ... I think we just have to be cautious about applying regulation upon regulation."
