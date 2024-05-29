The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Switch bank? Hard task of picking up the pieces when regional branches close

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
May 29 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hume Bank chief executive officer Stephen Capello pictured at Albury's Olive Street branch on Wednesday, May 29.
Hume Bank chief executive officer Stephen Capello pictured at Albury's Olive Street branch on Wednesday, May 29.

Community banks will continue to "pick up the pieces" when the "big four" close regional branches, a senior bank executive says.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Howes

Ted Howes

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.