'It fills us with joy': two years on, this Border grant keeps on giving

For Zane Edney, 3, Albury's PCYC is a place where he can jump, run and grow.
The organisation won $18,000 in the Border Trust's Give500 campaign in 2022, which has benefited almost 300 Border families, including those in the Mini Movers program.
Zane's mother, Zoe Edney, said the program is important as it gets both of her children moving and builds their confidence.
"It has improved Zane's speech communicating with other kids, but also getting that cross body, whole body movement," she said.
The Mini Movers program is designed for children from zero to five years, to build positive social and gross motor skill foundations.
The Lake Hume mother believes the program is beneficial in making sure her children are happy and healthy and she has also enjoyed meeting other mothers.
"The funding has been amazing, it just means that it's easy to access," she said.
"And it just provides opportunities that may be difficult for families otherwise."
Mrs Edney said it was one of only a few programs on the Border for children under five offering many different movements and skills.
Albury PCYC club manager Tim McLaren said the funding has helped branch out the programs PCYC offered.
He said the grant was a "full circle moment."
"The exciting thing is it's community members giving money to an organisation who then provide it to an organisation to give back to the community," he said.
Mr McLaren said the program took pressure off families during a cost of living crisis, allowing children to continue to build their skills and make friends at little to no cost.
The club manager considers the programs offered by PCYC as "a need for the community".
Border Trust community engagement and impact officer Glenys Atkins is encouraging businesses, individuals and families to pull $500 together for the 2024 Give500 campaign.
"It fills us with joy, and it really is what it's all about," she said.
"It makes you realise that there are all ways that we can all be involved that makes a huge difference.
"Seeing young parents, carers, accessing a program that is free so it's equitable for everybody is really beautiful."
Now in its fourth year, community organisations can register to be considered for the grant in coming months, with a shortlist announced in September.
Donors have the opportunity to attend a pitch night in November and vote for the organisation of their choice.
So far in its three years of the campaign, $72,000 in grant funding has been distributed to not-for-profits and community organisations, including Junction Support Services' therapy dog program and Carevan's Ruffy Swags project.
Donations to the Border Trust's Give500 campaign close Sunday, June 30. More details at bordertrust.org.au/give500.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.