Crows teenager handed 15-week ban at Hume league tribunal

A Billabong Crows teenager has been handed one of the heftiest suspensions in Hume league history after being found guilty of the serious charge of intentionally making contact with an umpire.
The 17-year-old was whacked with a monster 15-week ban after he faced the Hume league independent tribunal on Tuesday night, where he pleaded guilty to the charge.
The incident occurred during the second quarter of the round 7 clash between Billabong Crows and Holbrook at Oaklands on Saturday, May 25.
The impact was graded low.
The umpire involved was a Holbrook club umpire who red carded the young Crow at the time of incident and took no further part in the match.
A red card also results in the player being sent straight to the tribunal.
The hefty penalty rules out the teenager from playing again this season.
Crows officials have until 5pm on Wednesday to lodge an appeal.
Hume league president Phil Bouffler said the penalty by the independent tribunal sent a stern warning that intentionally making contact with an umpire won't be tolerated.
"The football field is similar to a workplace in that umpires have the right to feel safe in their workplace," Bouffler said.
"The league supports the stance the tribunal has made and that applies to both AFLNEB umpires and club umpires.
"Umpires need to be respected and treated in a safe manner."
