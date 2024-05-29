Was merger a mistake? Poll questions going to voters at council election

September's council election in Federation Shire will be accompanied by a poll asking electors three questions.
The council on Tuesday, May 28, voted unanimously to stage the poll simultaneously with the election on September 14.
Around 10,000 voters will be asked the following questions.
1) Do you believe that the amalgamation of the former Corowa and Urana shires was a mistake?
2) Should the state government compensate ratepayers for the ongoing costs of the amalgamation?
3) Do you support that council should approach the state government to guarantee representation for the former Urana Shire?
Morundah-based councillor David Fahey put the notice of motion, due to concern at the northern part of Federation Shire not being represented on the council in the future when he and mayor Pat Bourke, a Urana resident, retire.
"We're one entity, we need to remain as one entity, but we need to make sure those people in the northern area ... can step up and have a chance of getting on this council to represent those 1200 people in a 3500 square kilometre area," Cr Fahey told the meeting at the former Urana Shire headquarters.
He said a poll was more beneficial than other methods of consultation or feedback.
"You'll get a much bigger demographic (from) right around the shire and the government takes more credence when you do a poll at election time," Cr Fahey said.
The poll will cost up to $45,000 with the NSW Electoral Commission to charge $18,000 to $25,000 to conduct it and $20,000 to be spent on an awareness campaign in the lead-up.
Cr Fahey originally sought to move a third question which would have read "should the amalgamation of Urana and Corowa shires be reversed (deamalgamated)?".
That was rejected after councillors, including Rowena Black, Gail Law, Aaron Nicholls and David Longley, expressed unease at its wording.
"I think it is placing, in the public's mind, that it (a break-up) is an option and I think we have come so far down this track of a merger, that I just can't see how it is an option," Cr Black said.
"It's not financially viable, I think it would cause so much disruption, I don't believe that would be the best outcome."
Cr Fahey said his thinking behind the third point was to put pressure on the Local Government Minister Ron Hoenig.
"I want to get a bit of mongrel and push it in his face and say 'this is what can happen, let's fix the situation'," Cr Fahey said.
He stopped short of saying he wanted wards introduced.
Cr Longley said he supported having a ward for Corowa and another covering the remainder of the shire.
"You could have a doughnut ward around Corowa so it would be Howlong, Mulwala and the bush," Cr Longley said.
"In wards you've got to have a maximum of 10 per cent variation in population and I think that needs to be investigated, because if it wasn't for the mayor up here there wouldn't be any representation in this area."
Cr Nicholls warned of the experience of Greater Hume Council with set precincts.
"At the last election (it) did not fill all of its ward seats," Cr Nicholls said.
"The same argument was put up, they wanted local representation for local communities, many of them in Greater Hume, they were not able to fill quite a few wards in the last election.
"Why? I don't know (but) there's something to consider in that and unpack."
Cr Nicholls also remarked that 30 per cent of ballots in Federation's last election were deemed invalid, a concern in the context of interpreting a poll result.
