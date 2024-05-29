Long-awaited wet on the way, bringing heavy rain and wild conditions

A severe weather warning has been issued for parts of the North East, with heavy rain and damaging winds predicted for Thursday, May 30.
Up to 20 millimetres of rain could fall across Albury-Wodonga, ending what has been a prolonged dry spell.
But severe thunderstorms have been tipped by the Bureau of Meteorology to especially impact around Bright and Falls Creek.
Senior meteorologist Joanna Hewes said this would flow from a cold front approaching from the west.
"It will reach the western parts of Victoria early Thursday afternoon and then make its way across the central parts of the state late in the evening, then continue to make its way over to the North East," she said.
"The rain band will then clear and make its way over into NSW by late Friday morning.
"But ahead of that the strong winds will come into place around 11am. It will ease off a little bit during the day but then pick up again, with the strongest winds overnight leading into Friday.
"That's the period to keep an eye out."
Ms Hewes said while Albury-Wodonga could receive rainfall totals of up to 20 millimetres, up to 25 millimetres was tipped for other parts of the North East.
The highest falls, she said, would be in the alpine region, with falls of up to 50 millimetres.
Ms Hewes said heavy rainfall might create a "slight risk" of minor flooding "or at least some river rises".
"It's been so dry lately so there is always a flood risk," she said.
Temperatures are expected to sit in the low 20s for the region on Thursday.
"On Friday it's temperatures in the high teens for the low-lying areas and sitting more between 5 and 8 degrees up over the south," the meteorologist said.
