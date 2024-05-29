The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Raiders and Almond make a call on his coaching future at Birallee Park

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated May 29 2024 - 3:05pm, first published 2:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marc Almond replaced Jarrod Hodgkin as coach of Wodonga Raiders in 2022.
Marc Almond replaced Jarrod Hodgkin as coach of Wodonga Raiders in 2022.

Marc Almond has announced he will be stepping down as coach of Wodonga Raiders at the end of the season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.