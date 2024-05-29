The Border Mail
No conviction for man who got on beers then randomly slapped his partner

By Albury Court
Updated May 29 2024 - 3:38pm, first published 3:00pm
William Paulin

A Thurgoona man's decision to tell his boss about an assault and then embark on counselling has helped him avoid conviction over the attack on his partner.

