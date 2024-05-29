No conviction for man who got on beers then randomly slapped his partner

A Thurgoona man's decision to tell his boss about an assault and then embark on counselling has helped him avoid conviction over the attack on his partner.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin described what William Paulin had undertaken - including seeing a psychologist - as being "very positive signs".
Nevertheless, Ms McLaughlin said Paulin's remorse did not make the offending itself any less serious.
"Any violence perpetrated to another person is a serious matter," she said.
Ms McLaughlin said such an offence became more serious when directed at an intimate partner.
Paulin, 63, previously pleaded guilty to a domestic violence-related charge of common assault.
This related to an incident that occurred on May 4.
Paulin had upset his victim by booking a trip to Melbourne without her, resulting in an argument.
She then refused to talk to him. A few hours later she went to bed as Paulin drank beer while watching television.
He then went out to Lake Hume to drink more beer before returning home.
The assault, Albury Local Court was told, involved Paulin walking into their bedroom and waking her with a sudden slap to the face.
Paulin then ordered her out of the room.
After the woman moved to the spare room following the assault, Paulin came in and apologised.
"The victim told him to leave, stating that you don't do that to people you love."
Defence lawyer Dane Keenes said his client felt "remorseful" over his actions towards his long-term partner, behaviour he partly linked to drinking alcohol to excess.
"(The slap) was a short incident that caused no injuries," he said.
Mr Keenes said his client knew he had done the wrong thing so immediately sought out counselling, as well as telling his employer.
He said Paulin's "saving grace" was his good character of recent years, his age and "his openness to rehabilitation".
Ms McLaughlin said the victim was entitled to feel safe in her own bed from such an assault.
Paulin was placed on an 18-month conditional release order, with the requirement that he continue counselling for however long his psychologist deems necessary.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.