Grandfather who carried out incest on granddaughter committed for sentence

A man who pressured his 19-year-old granddaughter into an incestuous relationship has been committed for sentence, though this could be delayed because he's serving jail time in Victoria.
His charges will go before the District Court in Albury on August 12, when he will appear via a video link.
Albury Local Court has been told the man, now aged 77, is serving an approximately five-year sentence. His offences against his granddaughter follow similar convictions involving her from a decade ago.
Efforts were made by his defence to somehow have him bailed to allow his extradition to NSW.
But it was then accepted that the only way he could be made to appear in NSW would be through the issuing of an arrest warrant, which could be acted on upon his release.
Regardless, magistrate Sally McLaughlin said it would be up to the District Court to determine how it brought about his appearance.
All the Local Court could do, she said, was commit him for sentence.
The man, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, pleaded guilty through defence lawyer Rohan Harrison to three charges of incest with a person aged 16 years and over.
The victim was aged 19 and 20 and he 74 when the incidents occurred on a rural, remote property to the far west of Albury.
She became pregnant as a result of his crimes, though this was terminated in December 2022.
"I had no intention of getting you pregnant," he told his granddaughter.
The court was told that DNA testing meant the man, who began grooming her before embarking on a sexual relationship, "could not (be) excluded" as the father.
It was determined that it was "750 million times more likely he was the father" than any other random man from "the Australian Caucasian population".
During the course of his offending, the man gave her a $13,000 car and a new phone.
He would at times yell and swear at the woman, calling her "all these names", then be nice to her so she would continue to come back to him.
The court was told the man was the victim's maternal grandfather.
In 2016, he was convicted of two offences committed against the victim when she was aged 12.
"They did not contact each other again until the victim turned 18 in 2022," police said.
Around July of that year, the man separated from his wife - the victim's grandmother - and moved out.
Also in 2022, from January to July, the victim was living with her boyfriend.
Police said it was some time in March 2022 that the man and his granddaughter met at her mother's home in north-west Victoria.
They also reconnected around the same time through Facebook Messenger and texting.
She then began travelling to his remote property, staying up to four nights a week before returning to her boyfriend's.
The woman celebrated her 19th birthday at his home, then "it was after this date that the offender commenced sexual contact with the victim".
After his eventual arrest, she told police that their contact had begun as a standard "grandfather-granddaughter" relationship.
But then, she said, it "got to the point" where he said it was "OK for me and him to go and have sex and do all those things".
They were at his home talking in the kitchen, sometime between April 25 and August 31, when he kissed her as she lent against him.
This was followed on other dates in that approximately same time period where there was "inappropriate touching", leading on to penetrative sex.
"Following the incident, the victim and offender continued having ... sexual intercourse approximately two times per week."
