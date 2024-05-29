'A lot of money': council says no to buying Bright servo site

Alpine Council will not buy a Bright service station to help with plans for future traffic flow due to fears of high costs.
Councillors unanimously voted to scrap an expression of interest at the May 28 council meeting to purchase the Shell outlet on the corner of Anderson and Gavan streets.
The council called on the community for feedback after the February 27 council meeting, where it announced an expression of interest had been submitted.
Realignment of Anderson Street on approach to Gavan Street and the construction of a four-way roundabout with raised pedestrian crossings on Anderson Street and Star Road was the council's preferred option, estimated to cost about $5 million.
However, a request from Regional Roads Victoria that included the realignment of the departure side of Anderson Street and the Gavan Street approach to the east, with raised pedestrian crossings on Star Road could, according to Alpine Council assets director Alan Rees, cost "at least 50 per cent more", which would have pushed it beyond $7 million for a "more complicated intersection".
"We don't have a fixed estimate, but it would be significantly more for the preferred option from Vic Roads," he said.
Councillor Sarah Nicholas said it was "$7 million over and above purchase and remediation if we did go ahead with it".
"We talk about a lot of money, I just wanted the gallery and anyone who might listen to have a bit of an idea of what that fear is," she said.
Cr Nicholas also queried Mr Rees on the nature of the community's 83 responses regarding the expression of interest.
"It was roughly a 50-50 split for and against. Eighty-three responses and those that were unsupportive were slightly greater than those who were supportive," he said.
The council's report stated an intersection study found that "the existing configuration of the Anderson Street and Gavan Street roundabout currently operates under 'excellent' conditions, while the Gavan Street and Star Road intersection currently operates under 'very good' conditions".
Cr Ron Janas also held environmental concerns with "what was under the ground" of the service station if the council proceeded with the purchase.
"It allows the vendors to move forward with other opportunities perhaps with somebody else who would make use of that land," he said.
"We're not in the business of running service stations and selling items ... lollies and other things."
Councillors Kelli Prime and Katarina Hughes both commented that it was a worthwhile exercise for the council to explore the option of buying the freehold.
"If we hadn't have at least had a good look at it, we'd be kicking ourselves," Cr Prime said.
"I think all ratepayers appreciate that we want to spend money wisely and do the right thing, and obviously we've got options for the future for that intersection."
Cr Hughes said: "It's really important to remember that these types of investigations are showing forward thinking with strategic value of aspects of our towns and what that could look like in the future."
The council's report noted it was unlikely the Victorian government would contribute to any future upgrade, while the cost and risks to manage the service station as plans were developed and alternative funding opportunities explored, which would likely take more than five years, was also a factor behind the decision to withdraw.
Selling agent Better Business Brokers has the service station listed as under offer on its website.
