The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Next step taken in fraud, bestiality video claims towards District Court

By Albury Court
May 30 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A former Border policeman's fraud and bestiality video charges are close to being finalised for committal for trial or sentence. File picture
A former Border policeman's fraud and bestiality video charges are close to being finalised for committal for trial or sentence. File picture

Prosecutors expect to have charges laid against a former Border policeman involving fraud and bestiality video allegations ready for trial within weeks.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.