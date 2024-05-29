What have we learnt after eight rounds of the TDFL season?

This weekend marks the half-way point of the TDFL season but there is still no clear premiership favourite with four legitimate flag contenders which sets the scene for a fascinating final 10 rounds. BRENT GODDE looks at some of the burning questions ahead of round 9.
After eight rounds the same top-four as last season in Chiltern, Kiewa-Sandy Creek, Yackandandah and Beechworth have emerged as the four genuine flag threats. But unlike last year when the Hawks were a red-hot flag favourite, any one of the quartet could win the premiership this year without surprising. Who misses out on a top-three finish and the coveted double chance will be a fascinating watch over the remaining 10 rounds.
Without a doubt Beechworth who has silenced the doomsayers in spectacular fashion. The Bushrangers lost a lot of experience over the off-season which had most league followers predicting the club to miss finals. But somebody forgot to tell coach Tom Cartledge who has rejuvenated the list with the Bushrangers younger players like Degan Dolny, Brad Fendyk and Finn Jakobsson instrumental in their 7-1 start to the season.
Kiewa-Sandy Creek who has played off in four of the past five grand finals is in unfamiliar territory, sitting fourth on the ladder albeit with a 6-2 record. But the Hawks have been a bit like a V8 engine operating on two cylinders so far this season for reasons beyond their control. The midfield has been decimated with injuries to best and fairest winner Jack Haugen and Josh Hicks while Jacob Barber is yet to play. Star forwards Mitch Paton and Jamie Paul are also yet to play together this season. But coach Zac Fulford has still got plenty of time up his sleeve to have the Hawks machine purring like a V8 at Sandy Creek during September.
The rejuvenated Roos copped a reality check at Sandy Creek last year after two hefty finals losses but on exposed form are a much more resilient unit this season. While their defence has been outstanding for the past two years, their attack has been one-dimensional and heavily reliant on the brilliance of key forward Nick Donaghey. But the off-season arrival of Ethan Roach, Mitch Exton and Sam McKenzie has added a lot more firepower with the Roos now a legitimate flag threat.
The Swans sit on top of the ladder with a 7-1 record with their only loss against Yackandandah in round 6 when missing a stack of premiership stars. Despite their lofty standing, you get the feeling Yackandandah, Beechworth or Kiewa-Sandy Creek won't lack any confidence if they cross paths with the reigning premier during finals. The departure of dual premiership player Kyle Magee has robbed the Swans of a tall marking target across half-forward which could be a chink in their armour that opposition clubs exploit at Sandy Creek at the business end.
ROUND 9
Saturday, June 1
Rutherglen v Yackandandah
Thurgoona v Dederang-MB
Chiltern v Wod. Saints
Barnawartha v Tallangatta
Kiewa-SC v Wahgunyah
Mitta Utd v Beechworth
