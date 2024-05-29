What have we learnt after eight rounds of the TDFL season?

Kiewa-Sandy Creek who has played off in four of the past five grand finals is in unfamiliar territory, sitting fourth on the ladder albeit with a 6-2 record. But the Hawks have been a bit like a V8 engine operating on two cylinders so far this season for reasons beyond their control. The midfield has been decimated with injuries to best and fairest winner Jack Haugen and Josh Hicks while Jacob Barber is yet to play. Star forwards Mitch Paton and Jamie Paul are also yet to play together this season. But coach Zac Fulford has still got plenty of time up his sleeve to have the Hawks machine purring like a V8 at Sandy Creek during September.