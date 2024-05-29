Big upgrade for junior rugby league ground gets the nod

Work on an expanded pavilion at Albury's home of junior rugby league is expected to begin in July.
Albury Council on Monday, May 27, awarded a $2.6 million tender to Wodonga company Premier Building and Construction for the project.
It involves the existing rooms at Sarvaas Park in North Albury being partly demolished and refurbished and the construction of a neighbouring pavilion to accommodate a relocated canteen, male and female change rooms, storage and community room.
The current premises will host public toilets and referees' change rooms.
The council's service leader city projects Andrew Lawson outlined a 10-month timeframe for work which will have some impact on the Albury Thunder Junior Rugby League Club which plays at the ground.
"Construction is expected to begin in early July 2024; however, this is subject to execution of contracts and provision of the contractor's program of works," Mr Lawson said.
"The works will cause some disruption to the club; however, once we have the contractor's construction program and understand the impacts to the club, we will be able to work with Premier Building and Construction and the club to mitigate these impacts."
Premier was selected ahead of other tenderers Binding Building, Colin Joss and Co, Connelly Construction Services, Monarch Building Solutions and Q1 Constructions.
It is currently building the new $2.6 million pavilion at Lavington's Melrose Park for the resident soccer club.
The bulk of the funding for the Sarvaas Park project is being provided by the council with $350,000 from the NSW government, $250,000 from the federal government and $50,000 from the Thunder juniors.
The federal Labor Party had promised $500,000, for works at the reserve, before the 2022 election.
