The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Big upgrade for junior rugby league ground gets the nod

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated May 29 2024 - 7:04pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artistic rendition of the planned upgrade for Sarvaas Park. The existing altered pavilion is at the left, with its complementary new building to the right with a breezeway separating them.
An artistic rendition of the planned upgrade for Sarvaas Park. The existing altered pavilion is at the left, with its complementary new building to the right with a breezeway separating them.

Work on an expanded pavilion at Albury's home of junior rugby league is expected to begin in July.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.