Loyal Hawk and co-captain reaches 150-match milestone with league powerhouse

There have been plenty of highlights for Kiewa-Sandy Creek co-captain Jack Andrew so far during his 150-match career with the league powerhouse.
Flags victories with the Hawks in 2014 and 2018 quickly spring to his mind.
But so does his lowlight which is still quite raw... losing last year's epic grand final against Chiltern after leading by 18 points at the final change.
"It was obviously a gut-wrenching loss... but credit to Chiltern who played better for longer," Andrew said.
"It's not something that I've gone back and watched the replay of... I doubt that I will bother.
"But personally the loss is something that has motivated me this season to push on and go one step further.
"The club for the past two years... it's a tough pill to swallow to get that close and fall agonisingly short on both occasions.
"But Chiltern is a fantastic side and a fantastic club to be able to win both the seniors and reserves flags for the past two years."
A former Hawks junior, Andrew, 33, celebrated his 150-match milestone last weekend against Dederang-Mt Beauty.
He has spent the past decade with his junior club after also having stints with both Albury and Lavington early in his career and having played seniors at both O&M clubs.
The 150-match milestone is something that the young father of two with a third child on the way is immensely proud of.
"I have had some time to reflect on the milestone over the past week and it's a lot of time and effort put into playing that many games at the one footy club," he said.
"You see lots of players achieve the milestone and it is something that I have aspired to and remain loyal to the club.
"So it's hard yards but the great times make it worthwhile.
"It's certainly something that I'm proud of... to play 150-matches with the Kiewa-Sandy Creek football club.
"I played all my juniors at the club until I was 16 and went into town for a bit and came back during the 2013 season from Lavington.
"I have been there ever since except for a stint overseas in 2017, so I think this is my tenth year of senior footy at the club.
"To be co-captain with Jack Di Mizio is something that I cherish and I've been fortunate to play under some great captains during my time at the club.
"Blokes like Travis Knight, Leigh Cameron, Guy Telford, Malcolm Vogel and Tim Kindellan.
"My brother Jed was also captain in 2022 and a special family moment for the both of us to be able to help lead this mighty club."
Despite playing under Paul Spargo at Albury and James Saker at Lavington, Andrew credits Hawks premiership coach Adam 'Muddy' Mudra as having the biggest influence on his career.
"Muddy will probably hate me saying this but I feel he has had the biggest influence on me," he said.
"I first met Muddy when I was playing in the O&M and is just one of those guys who instills confidence in his players and knows them really well.
"So I feel blessed to have been able to play under him at Kiewa for five seasons."
Andrew played in the Hawks' two most recent flags in 2014 and 2018 which he regards as his career highlight.
His father, Col, who passed away in 2003, also played at the Hawks and was a Barton medallist in 1986.
After losing the past two grand finals under coach Jack Neil, the Hawks have a new coach this season in Zac Fulford.
Fulford has the league heavyweight in fourth spot with a 6-2 record despite star midfielders Jack Haugen and Josh Hicks sidelined with injury.
Andrews felt the Hawks would only get better as the season progresses.
"Zac has a different style in regards to coaching which is great and a different voice with different ideas helps invigorate the playing group," he said.
"We are really happy with the list and have got a couple of important inclusions to come back in the next few weeks.
"I wouldn't say we are playing our best footy yet and I guess the other contenders will say the same thing.
"So it's unfolding as an exciting season and it's going to be interesting to see how far we can progress."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.