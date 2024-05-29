The Border Mail
Rescue group in need of rescue itself

May 30 2024 - 2:30am
Our pets are precious, which makes the people who help connect us with them pretty important too. So it's concerning to hear Albury Wodonga Animal Rescue, which has taken in 807 cats and 596 dogs since 2019, needs a new home urgently.. The group told Madilyn McKinley the situation is critical.

