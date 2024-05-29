Rescue group in need of rescue itself

Our pets are precious, which makes the people who help connect us with them pretty important too. So it's concerning to hear Albury Wodonga Animal Rescue, which has taken in 807 cats and 596 dogs since 2019, needs a new home urgently.. The group told Madilyn McKinley the situation is critical.
Dederang residents are worried about their homes too, but for quite a different reason. They turned up in numbers to question Trina Solar about its plan to build a $500 million battery storage site on their doorstep. Layton Holley has been following this issue, as well as an earlier proposal by Mint Renewables in the same area.
Anthony Bunn reports Federation Council will pose three questions as part of September's council elections, including was the merger that formed it all a mistake?
Catch up on these stories and more in the headlines below.
Janet Howie, The Border Mail, deputy editor
