The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Henty's Toby Murray joins Nick at Adelaide to become third sibling to join an AFL list

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated May 30 2024 - 9:03am, first published 6:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Toby Murray in action for Wangaratta Rovers who are coached by older brother Sam. Picture by James Wiltshire
Toby Murray in action for Wangaratta Rovers who are coached by older brother Sam. Picture by James Wiltshire

Adelaide has secured giant forward/ruck Toby Murray with its No. 7 selection in the AFL's mid-season Rookie Draft on Wednesday night.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.